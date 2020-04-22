As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to bite hard and its adverse effects felt onto humanity, the national task force in Uganda has collected food stuffs, other essential items and money to help the citizens in the brave, gallant fight during the continued lock-down.

Betway Uganda joined the hundreds of companies to donate food to the COVID-19 National Task Force officially represented by the Mary Karooro Okurut.

The food (Rice) portion is 3.3 Tonnes (3300 kilograms) to assist those hit hardest by the pandemic.

The donation is part of this betting firm’s commitment to giving back to the country it calls home.

300kgs of this donation will go to Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to facilitate some of the sports journalists as they continue to do their work in this period.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting several communities, it has never been more important for companies to stand together with the Ugandan people.

With this in mind, 3.3 tonnes of rice donation to the COVID-19 Task Force will supplement the Government’s efforts to ensure that households affected by the pandemic do not go hungry.

We are committed to ensuring that the communities we work with are safe, have food and basic necessities to last them through the lockdown. We care about sports development and the communities that support local teams especially those that we sponsor; Express (football), Kobs (Rugby) and Power (Basketball). We urge everyone to stay safe and observe Ministry of Health guidelines as we fight this Pandemic.Together we can support each other and stay safe at the same time. Adellah Agaba Nyaruhuma, Betway Uganda Country Manager

USPA President Patrick Kanyomozi openly expressed gratitude to the offer and promised to distribute the food to the freelance journalists.

“We are humbled by Betway Uganda for this generous offer given to the freelance sports journalists whose work has been hit hard by the lockdown brought by the Coronavirus lock-down” Kanyomozi noted.

Betway joins other betting firms as Top Bet, Sports Betting Africa (SBA), Fortebet and others under the Uganda Bookmakers’ Association that contributed food to the COVID-19 national task force.

The entire world has been severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with sport among the activities affected.

World-wide, there are 2557993 Coronavirus cases, 177688 deaths and 695336 recoveries.

Of these, 1684969 are currently infected patients, 1627687 are in mild condition as 57282 critically ill.

In Uganda, there are 61 cases. 38 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals and 23 active cases.