As the 18 Buganda Masaza teams continue with the backroom preparations prior to the long anticipated kick off of this tournament, there is need to recruit able human resource both in the playing, technical wing and management.

It is therefore based on this firm back ground that each of the teams that have already named their respective teams have identified powerful and useful personnel.

Kyaggwe Ssaza’s quest for their first ever championship has witnessed the county head chief Ssekiboobo Elijah Bogere named a team of tried and tested individuals.

Among these is Gaddafi FC’s president Afande Edrine Ochieng, one gentleman who has single-handedly turned around the fortunes of this Eastern region’s club’s fortunes.

Ochieng will now serve as the Kyaggwe first vice chairman in charge of administration and sponsorship.

The other is Uganda Premier League’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bernard Bainamani Bampaire who will serve as the secretary who will be deputized by Julius Kikomeko.

Joel Muyita Bernard Bainamani Bampaire

Rays of Grace Football Academy’s director Roberts Kiwanuka is Kyaggwe’s team manager as Ben Kinene will be the deputy team manager.

The Ambassador is Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa and the chairperson of the organizing team, Emmanuel Musiitwa.

Micdad Mulimira is the second deputy chairman in charge of technical affairs.

The head of finance is Ronald Malende Wanzu.

Other Officials:

Edward Kaweesa is the security coordinator, Hussein Babege (team doctor), Drake Ssentongo (media officer), Dorren Nabuule (head of women sports affairs), Fred Mpanga (sports development officer) and Richard Muhumuza as the protocol head.

Courtesy Kyaggwe head coach Hussein Mbalangu

Former Uganda Cranes and SC Villa forward Hussein Mbalangu is the head coach.

Saka Mpiima will be Mbalangu’s deputy. For starters, Mpiima was head coach at Mawokota last season.

Kyaggwe has never won the Masaza Cup and will work tooth and nail to see that they achieve this feat.

The rest of the 17 teams continue to plan ahead of the anticipated kick off this June.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda sponsor this championship.

2020 Kyaggwe Management Team:

Patron: David Kikabi

Ambassador: Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa

Chairman: Emmanuel Musiitwa

First Deputy Chairman (Administration and sponsorship): Edrine Ocheng

Second Deputy chairman (Technical): Micdad Mulimira

Secretary: Bernard Bainamani Bampaire

Deputy Secretary: Julius Kikomeko

Head of Finance: Ronald Malende Wanzu

Team Manager: Roberts Kiwanuka

Deputy Team Manager: Ben Kinene

Security Coordinator: Edward Kaweesa

Team Doctor: Hussein Babege

Media officer: Drake Ssentongo

Head of Women sports affairs: Doreen Nabuule

Sports Development officer: Fred Mpanga