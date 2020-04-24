In 2017, Alex Aturinda broke on to the scene turning out for Walukuba Barbarians in the Uganda Cup. The loose forward was fresh from Mbarara High School where his Rugby journey started.

Aturinda turned out for his university side UCU Shepherds in the 2018 and later re-joined Walukuba for the 2018-19 season in the topflight league.

With Walukuba relegated the same season, Aturinda who impressed throughout the campaign was picked up by 2018 champions Black Pirates.

“Heading to Pirates was just more of a dream come true for me. So I think Pirates and I chose each other,” he says. “I just consulted the management of my former club Walukuba Barbarians if I can leave to play for another topflight club like them and Pirates welcomed me. I just feel we chose each other.”

Aturinda who has played in all league games for Pirates this season believes he has easily settled in at Kings Park because of the teammates.

“Though the season has been paused due to the disease disturbing the world at large, I think with combined efforts from my teammates, the season to me is as great as finding a new environment that favours you to become a very good player.

“Pirates family is a unit where every stakeholder helps you to improve yourself, so my fitting in the team fast is because everyone is playing hard to win the prize. So, positivity in such a place is enough to better oneself because the players are awesome and we really play for each other.”

Pirates are currently third on the table behind Heathens and Kobs after thirteen rounds.