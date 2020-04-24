Football coach Simon Peter Mugerwa is optimistic that the current nation-wide lock-down brought by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will come to pass in the nearby future.

Mugerwa, the current assistant coach at Bright Stars Football Club in the Uganda Premier League, the head coach at Buddo Secondary School as well as Bulemeezi Ssaza team, is positive that by the end of the lock-down, life will be restored to its normalcy.

“We have had a very troublesome time during the lock-down because of the Coronavirus pandemic. I am sure that we shall overcome this condition and return to normal” the CAF “B” licensed tactician remarks.

Planning in the lock-down:

Despite the lock-down that was extended from the original 32 days to another 21 days until 5th May 2020, Mugerwa remained on course with behind the scenes planning.

“As a coach, the planning process has also continued, I have drawn all the training schedules for the teams that I am in charge of as I communicate to the players almost on the daily basis alongside the other coaches (Paul Kiwanuka and others). Meanwhile, I continue with my private research to learn new ideologies in coaching” Mugerwa noted.

Training programmes on-line:

Because of the difficulties to move from place to another, Mugerwa has been able to communicate and share the training programmes with his respective players via the on-line system.

“Every week, I have been in position to communicate to the players the training regime as to remain fit with stamina, power and endurance drills. By the time the lock-down is completed, we shall to start from some percentage and not zero” the former assistant coach at Sports Club Villa adds.

Challenges in supervision:

Mugerwa acknowledges that there are big challenges in supervision of the players who are home in the execution process of their own drills, but hopes that the players are professional enough to understand the task of work ahead of them.

WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars. Simon Peter Muegrwa addresses the media after a Bulemeezi game away to Mawokota at the Mpigi Police play ground in 2019

“We have challenges to supervision these players who are at their respective homes. But, there is hope that these players are professionals who understand their line of duty and ”

Football is one of the activities that was affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

The head of state President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta banned gatherings that would hitherto precipitate the fast spread of this contagious virus.

Gatherings as in sports events, weddings, public markets, music concerts, bars, public transport and the like were all banned.

As of Friday, April 24, 2020, Uganda’s Coronavirus cases stood at 74 with 46 recoveries and no deaths recorded.

World-wide, there are 2,733, 429 cases recorded with 751,253 recoveries and 191,176 deaths.