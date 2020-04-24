The chief head of Kabula Ssaza Lumamma David Luyimbazi Kiyingi has named a management team of officials to embark on the preparations prior to the kick of the 2020 Masaza football cup.

Isa Nyanzi is the chairperson of the entire organizing committee.

The first deputy chairman, also the team manager in charge of administration is Nathan Talemwa Kasule.

Badru Kafuma is the second vice chairman in charge of technical affairs.

Rev. Nathan Mugisha is the general secretary.

Kabula Ssaza officials recieve the jersey for last season

The treasurer is Zulaik Birungi Nazziwa, assisted by Mzee Vicent Kayemba.

Eric Mbabali is the head of media and the team doctor is Richard Ssenyondo.

Richard Katende is the security coordinator as the transport officer is Robert Ssebagala Nassera.

The other members of the executive committee are Robert Muyingo, Godfrey Bangirana, Chief Paulo Male, Yusuf Kezaala and Ssalongo Bagazaayagala.

The coaches’ slots remain vacant pending approval as the committee publicly called for applications from the willing coaches.

“We urge all able coaches who are qualified to apply for the job of head coach” team manager Isa Nyanzi confirmed.

Kabula is one of the counties yet to taste victory for this annual championship bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

