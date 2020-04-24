The period of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic where sports activities were muted because of a nation-wide lock has definitely been a blessing in disguise of sorts.

A large section of behind the scenes activities have been undertaken by the respective sports personalities, clubs and communities alike.

Sportsmen have optimally utilized this period for the much called for body rest and recovery; administrators are laying new strategies whilst institutions and communities have reinforced the improvement of their respective facilities.

It is upon this basis therefore that communities in Entebbe (Kiwafu), Wampeewo (off Gayaza road), Jinja (Gaddafi Barracks), Tororo (St George IV Stadium), Luweero (Kasana), MUBS (Nakawa) and Kiryadongo (Boma Stadium) have taken the brave lead.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the community of Kajjansi in Wakiso District, joined by enthusiastic and charismatic leaders of Buganda regional entity Kajjansi United Football Club started the planting of grass on the barren and dry patches of the Uganda Clays play-ground.

For a long time, the Uganda Clays play ground has had three thirds of its playing surface decimated by dry patches and a fraction of green on one side of the field.

Kajjansi United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Ssemugenyi who witnessed the grass planting exercise and was part of the drive lauded the gesture of the players and officials of Kajjansi United Football Club as well as the general community for the bold steps undertaken to have a green surface.

“This a great effort the management of Kajjansi United and players to actively get involved in the grass planting exercise of Kajjansi Uganda Clays play-ground. To the rest of the footballers who use this ground and the community, we are humbled” Ssemugenyi attested to Kawowo Sports.

This play ground is owned by Uganda Clays Limited, a building materials manufacturer company started on July 10, 1950.

A one Kiweewa, the grounds man of the facility estimates a period of five to six months as the grass grows.

“We expect the grass to have fully grown by October 2020 and the ground ready to be used. With constant watering and hopefully the rains do come, this will be achieved. We shall also add black soil and fertilizers” Kiweewa stated.

As the grass planting exercise continues and is expected to be finalized on Saturday, 25th April 2020, the main task at hand will be to maintain its growth with constant watering and weeding.

In the meantime, the grass grows, Kajjansi United FC is expected to complete the rest of their Buganda regional league (Sezibwe group) matches at the Paradise Gardens play ground in Bweya, near Kajjansi.

For starters, Kajjansi United once played a friendly match against top tier Kyetume at that Paradise gardens ground.