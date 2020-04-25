The adage “desperate times call for desperate measures” is a reality in these torrid moments where the entire world is grappled with the deadly COVID-19 (Cornavirus) pandemic.

Virtually, it is a survival for the fittest moment across the world in many countries where the lock-down, curfews and self-isolation have reigned supreme.

Football players like many other personalities have been hit hard since there is no action allowed in such times of social distancing to fight this scourge.

In Uganda, the football mother body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) offered a helping hand to players in the top tier Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big league (second division) and the Women Elite League.

Left behind was the cluster of players in the eight regional leagues across the country as well as those in the fifth division.

Therefore, individual personalities with good souls and clubs alike have rose up to support their own people in such times.

Lugazi Municipal football club fans and well-wishers through Buikwe District COVID-19 Task Force have donated an assortment of food items (Rice, Maize Flour and Beans) to the club that features in the Buganda regional league.

The club chairperson, Eng. Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje handled over the food on behalf of the fans to the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Jane Frances Kagaayi flanked by the LC5 chairperson Mathias Kigongo.

Mwanje disclosed that the donations have come through the fans and the well-wishers of the club.

Our players mostly survive on allowances and other contributions done mainly when the league is running. As we all know there are no sports activities taking place worldwide, it’s obvious that they (players) must be doing not well financially, that’s why the fans have come out with a helping hand Eng. Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje, Chairman Lugazi Municipal Football Club

The club therefore sought clearance from the RDC’s office to distribute the food to the players’ respective homes.

Each Player will get 5 kgs of Rice and Maize flour apiece as well as 4 kgs of beans.

“We have received this food from Lugazi Municipal FC fans with a request that it goes out to the players of the Team. Buikwe District COVID-19 Task force would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans of Lugazi Municipal FC for the tremendous support given to their players.

Lugazi Municipal Council FC is the second regional club to get food bail out after Eastern region’s Bugiri De School.