As Uganda and many countries across the world remain in a lock-down because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, business in different sectors of the economy has been affected.

The sportsmen are grounded home and have had to execute their work-outs at the confines of their residences.

Maroons Football Club midfielder Davis Mayanja is among the Uganda Premier League players silently doing individual drills during this lock-down.

The lock-down got Mayanja in Abaita Ababiri, Kabale village off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

He diligently conducts the daily drills every morning and evening hours with the help of a computer Application.

“Since the lock-down started move a month ago, I have been following an App I down-loaded on my phone with daily training sessions.” Mayanja, a left footed midfielder noted.

Club’s training programme in lock-down:

Mayanja also added that he has coupled his personal sessions and drills with the team’s training programme given by the head coach Charles Ayiekoh.

“The club gave us some training programme that I have also followed religiously and it is personal responsibility that I maintain the body fitness and keep in the best shape best” Mayanja added.

With the upper body drills done and dusted, Mayanja will now shift to the lower body drills following his App.

He asserts that the lock-down has given him special time to bond with his family members many of whom he had not been close to in a long while.

Players across the different divisions of football in Uganda are faced with the task of personal training to keep fit in this lock-down.

Maroons have accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and seat in the third from bottom.

Christened as the Prison Warders, Maroons have five games to save face avoid the looming relegation monster.

Maroons Remaining games of the second round: