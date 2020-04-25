Ahead of the primary transfer window, league champions KCCA have already made priorities on who to sign.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Pius Obuya (left) with KCCA’s Allan Okello during an earlier encounter

Top on the list are attacking midfielders Pius Obuya and Bright Anukani from Maroons and Proline respectively.

The two highly rated young midfielders have reliably agreed terms with Mike Mutebi’s side according to impeccable sources.

KCCA have struggled with creativity since the departure of Allan Okello to Algeria’s AC Paradou in January and the two are seen as perfect replacement for the Ugandan international.

The Kasasiro, second on the current league table with 50 points with five games were expected to rely on Jackson Nunda and Muzamiru Mutyaba in that area but the two have been on and off due to injuries.