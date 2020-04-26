Maroons Football Club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula has openly expressed the concern for players’ supervision during this lock-down because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lukula, a CAF “A” licensed tactician has only handled Maroons in one game (Uganda Cup duel away to Kyetume).

He has expressed his worries upon the supervision of the players who are locked down in their respective residences.

“When we were breaking off, there are specific training programmes that were given to the players. Supervision of these players remains a very big concern” Lukula noted.

By the time the lock down was communicated, Maroons had accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and seat in the third from bottom on the 16 team log.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

“The inability to execute simple road work drills made it even more difficult for the players but we encourage them to record their individual videos in sessions” Lukula adds.

Baptized as the “Prison Warders”, Maroons have five games to save face avoid the looming relegation monster.

Football is one of the activities that was affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

The head of state President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta banned gatherings that would hitherto precipitate the fast spread of this contagious virus.

Gatherings as in sports events, weddings, public markets, music concerts, bars, public transport and the like were all banned.

The lock-down date runs down on 5th May 2020 and the entire country will be anxious to know the next fate.

Maroons Remaining games of the second round:

Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Stadium

SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Maroons Vs Mbarara City – Luzira Prisons Stadium

About Coronavirus:

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

How it Spreads:

This virus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

As of Sunday, April 26, 2020, Uganda’s Coronavirus cases stood at 75 with 46 recoveries and no deaths recorded.

World-wide, there are 2,944, 728 cases registered so far.

842, 487 have recovered and 203,948 people dead.