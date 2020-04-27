2011 Masaza Cup champions Buluri confirmed their management team prior to kick off of the 2020 Airtel sponsored tourney.

Steven Bugingo is the team patron steering a group of tried and tested personnel.

The chairman of the organizing committee is Lawrence Ssebagala and the general secretary is Badru Ssenfuka.

Afande Ssebbi Kisabira is the head of financial coffers.

Others:

Shafiq Kyagulanyi is the in charge of technical, Samuel Kizito (team manager), Patrick Bogere (publicity secretary), Deborah Ndibalekera (team doctor) and Godfrey Kayiseeko as the chairman of the fans committee.

Meanwhile, Buluri has appointed Noah Mugerwa as their head coach.

Mugerwa has vast experience in the Masaza Cup tournament having served at Buddu, Busujju and lately Busiro last season.

He has also coached schools as Welden High School and Blessed Sacrament Kimanya SS in Mbarara and Masaka districts respectively.

Last season, Mugerwa was head coach at Nkozi based Uganda Martyrs University in the famous Pepsi University Football League.

After Buluri’s 2011 Masaza Cup triumph, they are yet to taste victory again.

All efforts this year are therefore engineered towards winning this year’s championship.

