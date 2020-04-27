Ndejje University midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama, on loan from BUL Football Club is one footballer enjoying the daily work-outs in this COVID-19 lockdown period.

Christened as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable height, Lubwama does the daily sessions with the help of his biological brother Hannington Ssebwalunyo, hitherto a goalkeeper with Maroons FC.

“I could daily sessions twice a day; in the morning and afternoon hours.” Lubwama discloses to Kawowo Sports.

“In every session, I am accompanied by Hannington (Ssebwalunyo) in the morning and afternoon. They are always fun sessions with purpose” he adds.

Lubwama is now stationed at Ndejje University after successfully overcoming a gruesome shin injury that kept him sidelined almost for 6 months.

Upon return to active football in January 2020, Lubwama quickly reestablished his old form, commanding the central midfield department as he covered acres of spaces, passing and involving teammates at all times.

His personal weapon of execution for the dead balls from all ranges remains characteristic of his old-self before the injury.

He shares the forms of exercises executed in the lock-down period.

“I do all sorts of exercises from power drills, agility, stamina and endurance drills with a lot of stretching so that I maintain the body shape and fitness” Lubwama adds.

By the time of the lock-down, Lubwama’s Ndejje University Football Club has posted a couple of promising performances in their quest to bounce back from the FUFA Big League to the top tier Uganda Premier League.

Lubwama is expected to return to the parent club BUL FC who have remained loyal to fulfilling their contractual obligations as he is paid the monthly remunerations among others.

The former Makerere University Football Team captain is a Masaza Cup winner with Gomba Lions in the year 2017.

Lubwama is arguably among the best dead-ball executors in the country.

Like the rest of the sportsmen across the country, he has to keep training within the home confines because of the lock-down that resulted from the Coronavirus Disease pandemic as communicated by the head of state, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

Uganda’s lock down of 53 days since March 18th is expected to elapse on 5th May 2020 but it will depend upon the present situation for a way forward.

As of Monday, April 27, 2020, Uganda had recorded 79 Coronavirus cases, 47 recoveries and luckily no deaths.