Bright Stars Football Club player Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge is one of the over 480 players plying their trade in the Uganda Premier League.

Nkonge is currently locked down in Lufuka village, Mpigi district following a national directive by the head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The talented albeit diminutive left footed player is balancing the daily personal work outs with an intensive agricultural project.

“I train twice daily because football is my main job and source of livelihood. Then, in between the first and the second session, I am actively involved in the farming project” Nkonge discloses to Kawowo Sports.

Nkonge’s physical drills range from power, stamina, endurance and ball work that last for at least two hours per session.

“I do a lot of power, stamina, endurance and stretching drills. Then, I am also engaged in ball work which takes 50 percent. I love to use the ball a lot and get acquitted to it” Nkonge adds.

On Nkonge’s 12 hectares of farming land, there is an assortment of food crops cultivated, eucalyptus trees and animals reared.

These range from a banana plantation, paw-paw trees, an acre of passion fruits, maize grains (on two hectares), cassava, sweet potatoes, sugarcanes, tomatoes, greens (Nakati), Eucalyptus trees (3000 trees) as well as domesticated animals such goats, pigs and poultry.

“I am committed to the cause both maintaining my physical body shape and the operations on the farm. It is my daily routine and I love what I do” Nkonge testified.

Nkonge also employs six workers who offer an helping hand on the farm to ensure efficiency.

By the time of league break, Nkonge had scored three goals in the Uganda Premier League for Bright Stars.

His target among others is to add to the goal tally and work collectively with the rest of the other teammates to save the club from the jaws of relegation.

“It is a collective duty that we are working to achieve (survive relegation). Personally, I want to contribute a brick to this project. I also want to add to my three goals so far scored” Nkonge adds.

With 5 games to the end of the season, Bright Stars is currently 12th on the 16 team log with 29 points off 25 matches.