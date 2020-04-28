Bright Stars Football Club player Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge is one of the over 480 players plying their trade in the Uganda Premier League.

Nkonge is currently locked down in Lufuka village, Mpigi district following a national directive by the head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The talented albeit diminutive left footed player is balancing the daily personal work outs with an intensive agricultural project.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge juggles the ball while seated in his daily routine

“I train twice daily because football is my main job and source of livelihood. Then, in between the first and the second session, I am actively involved in the farming project” Nkonge discloses to Kawowo Sports.

Nkonge’s physical drills range from power, stamina, endurance and ball work that last for at least two hours per session.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge tills through his maize plantation
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge with work-outs

I do a lot of power, stamina, endurance and stretching drills. Then, I am also engaged in ball work which takes 50 percent. I love to use the ball a lot and get acquitted to it” Nkonge adds.

On Nkonge’s 12 hectares of farming land, there is an assortment of food crops cultivated, eucalyptus trees and animals reared.

These range from a banana plantation, paw-paw trees, an acre of passion fruits, maize grains (on two hectares), cassava, sweet potatoes, sugarcanes, tomatoes, greens (Nakati), Eucalyptus trees (3000 trees) as well as domesticated animals such goats, pigs and poultry.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge checks on a paw paw plant
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge checks on the passion fruit plants

“I am committed to the cause both maintaining my physical body shape and the operations on the farm. It is my daily routine and I love what I do” Nkonge testified.

Nkonge also employs six workers who offer an helping hand on the farm to ensure efficiency.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge also makes bricks that are sold to the available customers
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports The industrious Nkonge during the farm work

By the time of league break, Nkonge had scored three goals in the Uganda Premier League for Bright Stars.

His target among others is to add to the goal tally and work collectively with the rest of the other teammates to save the club from the jaws of relegation.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge with the push up drills
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge during the ball work session
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Ronald Nkonge executes the body sit ups

“It is a collective duty that we are working to achieve (survive relegation). Personally, I want to contribute a brick to this project. I also want to add to my three goals so far scored” Nkonge adds.

With 5 games to the end of the season, Bright Stars is currently 12th on the 16 team log with 29 points off 25 matches.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge carrying produce after a harvest on the farm
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge tills the gardens
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nkonge in the cassava gardens

