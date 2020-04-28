At a time the entire country is engulfed in a lockdown because of the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, any sort of relief material or monetary could be treated as biblical manna.

Footballers, trainers and related staff are some of the worst hit categories of personalities affected by this lockdown with all sporting activities banned.

Fast rising Eastern regional club Gaddafi Football Club have had no business as regards football playing for more than a month now and their players seated home.

On Monday, 27th April 2020, the players and officials received a donation from the club’s new sponsors, Pechi Sports Hotel.

The items donated included soap, maize flour, sugar and cooking oil.

The items distributed were donations from club new sponsors PECHI SPORTS HOTEL to ameliorate the suffering that has arisen from the lockdown. Lt. Edrine Ochieng, Gaddafi FC President

The distribution of relief items to the players, officials and the support staff was led by the Club Chairman Richard Kimera at the headquarters in Jinja municipality.

Kimera, a tried and tested football administrator called for well-wishers and others to come out and give a hand to the suffering that has arisen from the lockdown announced by President Yoweri Museveni to contain spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We are humbled by the offer of items by Pechi Sports Hotel to the Gaddafi Football Club players and officials. This a kind timely gesture during the period of lock-down. We call upon other partners and well wishers to support in any means” Kimera noted.

Each beneficiary got bar of laundry soap, 10kg of maize flour 2kg of sugar and cooking Oil.

The delighted players were hailed Lt. Ochieng for giving them hope to live on but urged the government to work harder to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaddafi followed fellow Eastern region entity Bugiri De School in distributing relief items to their players.

The current lock-down and curfew in Uganda is maintained until 5th May 2020 (unless otherwise).

By Tuesday, 28th April 2020, Uganda’s current toll for the Coronavirus cases stands at 79 with 50 patients completely recovered and have been since discharged.

There is no death recorded so far.

In the entire world, there are 3,085, 936 Coronavirus cases. 934,807 have recovered and sadly, 212, 586 people have died.