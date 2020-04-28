Former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary believes Mohamed Salah must win the Africa Cup of Nations if he is to be the best ever player in the history of Egyptian football.

© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE Egypt’s El Hadary at AFCON 2017

The Liverpool attacker without doubt is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment and has won the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup and on the verge of winning arguably the best league in the world – the English Premier League and is one of the few Egyptians to play at the World Cup.

“Salah won prestigious titles with Liverpool. He is a role model to any player in the world. He also participated in the World Cup which is a huge achievement” El-Hadary told Al Kahera Wal Nas channel.

“However what he lacks is winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt to be the best player ever in the history of the Pharaohs.”

Salah came close to winning the Afcon in 2017 but the Pharaohs lost to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in the finals and were dumped out at the round of 16 by South Africa on home soil last year.