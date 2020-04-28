Wakiso Giants have been boosted by the news that Lawrence Bukenya will be available for the forthcoming games after overcoming an injury that has side-lined him for a couple of months.

The midfielder has been out of action since February 18 when he was hauled off after getting injured in the 2-1 win over Maroons at Wakisha.

He went on to miss matches against Kyetume, Busoga United and Vipers.

“I feel okay now and I believe by the time the league returns, I will be 100% fit,” Bukenya told the club website. “For now, am working on my own due to the lockdown but will probably resume with my teammates in preparations for the final games,” he added.

The Purple Sharks face tough games against giants Express, KCCA and SC Villa as well as former champions URA and Maroons in their last five league games and have a trip to Ndejje to face Sam Ssimbwa’s side in the Uganda Cup round of 16.

“They are big games and we must be at our lethal best to pick good results,” says Bukenya.

The Purple Sharks lie 10th on the 16-team table standings with 30 points.