Reigning Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sport have reached an agreement with their players to suspend payment of salaries starting April.

The decision was confirmed by club captain Eric Rutanga in an interview with BBC Sport Africa after a dispute with both parties agreeing the club is financially struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic since most of the club funds come from gate collections yet the league is suspended.

“We understand there is no money to continue paying our salaries because the club relies a lot on gate collections, and now there are no games due to the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic,” Rutanga said.

The Blues have not had a league match for the last month after all sports events in the country were suspended due to a massive lockdown.

Nevertheless, club president Sadat Munyakazi revealed the club will do all it takes to provide players with emergency relief money and food until the league resumes.

Rayon Sport are second on the table with 51 points, six behind rivals APR with six rounds to complete the season.