One of the hardest things to manage is change yet is inevitable. For football clubs, a transition always comes with negative consequences where some if not many fail to recover. Transition is defined as “the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another.” It is often used to describe a lull in the performances of clubs as they get used to a new man in charge.

Bright Stars FC got promoted to the top tier league in 2013 and played their debut season under coach-player Livingstone Mbabazi. However, he was sacked at the start of the following season with Fred Kajjoba replacing him on 4th November 2014. Since then up-to the end of last season, Bright Stars FC was under his guidance, an unluckily thing in the league nowadays where coaches are sacked.

Whereas many football clubs, managers seem to come and go regularly, the crutch of a transitional period is simply not allowed and not felt because the principle is you either succeed and keep your job or fail and leave. But for Bright Stars FC, they stuck with Kajjoba for that long and somehow managed to keep the team afloat amidst struggles. Last season, they even reached the Uganda Cup final but lost to Proline FC.

Fred Kajoba is currently the head coach at Vipers SC

Bright Stars FC has not realized any success in the league since 2013 but changing from Kajjoba to any other coach was always going to come with challenges. Muhammad Kisekka who succeeded him definitely struggled with the club until when he was sacked and Paul Kiwanuka who worked as assistant to Kajjoba came back to put them back on the rails.

Besides, the departure of Nelson Ssenkatuka, arguably the club’s best striker ever left a void. He scored 34 goals in the 60 games he played for Bright Stars FC. Therefore, the club has not gotten a reliable player like it was the case with Ssenkatuka. This partly explains why they have managed just 24 goals in the 25 games played so far.

Nelson Senkatuka celebrates after scoring for Bright Stars FC

When Kiwanuka returned, there was honest improvement. For a team that managed just one win in the first round, they have six victories from the ten games played in the second round

Breakdown of Bright Stars FC League games this season

Match 1: Bright Stars FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Goal scored by Enock Walusimbi

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Nicholas Ssebwato

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Farouk Katongole

Enock Walusimbi

Augustine Kacancu

Davies Sekagya

Methodius Jjungu

Alfred Onek

James Angu

Jamil Kalisa

Match 2: Express FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Joseph Janjali

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Nicholas Ssebwato

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Norman Odipio

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Augustine Kacancu

Davies Sekagya

Methodius Jjungu

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 3: Busoga United FC 3-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Isaac Isinde (Own goal)

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Nicholas Ssebwato

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Norman Odipio

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Augustine Kacancu

Suleiman Ssebunza

Methodius Jjungu

Joseph Janjali

Davies Sekagya

Jamil Kalisa

Match 4: Bright Stars FC 1-1 Wakiso Gaints FC

Goal scored by Ronald Nkonge

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Simon Tamale

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Augustine Kacancu

Suleiman Ssebunza

Methodius Jjungu

Brian Kayanja

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 5: Maroons FC 3-2 Bright Stars FC

Goals scored by Augustine Kacancu and Suleiman Ssebunza

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Simon Tamale

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Augustine Kacancu

Suleiman Ssebunza

Methodius Jjungu

Brian Kayanja

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 6: Bright Stars FC 0-0 URA FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Simon Tamale

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Henry Kiwanuka

Methodius Jjungu

Ronald Ssempala

Joseph Janjali

Ronald Nkonge

Match 7: KCCA FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Joseph Janjali

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Ronald Nkonge

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Henry Kiwanuka

Hamis Gabite

Ronald Ssempala

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Match 8: Bright Stars FC 0-0 Tooro United FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Ronald Nkonge

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Henry Kiwanuka

Hamis Gabite

Ronald Ssempala

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Match 9: Bright Stars FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Ronald Nkonge

Farouk Katongole

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Brian Kayanja

Hamis Gabite

Ronald Ssempala

Methodius Jjungu

Jamil Kalisa

Match 10: BUL FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Joseph Janjali

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Davies Ssekagya

Hamis Gabite

James Angu

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Ronald Nkonge

Match 11: Bright Stars FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Goal scored by Muhammad Kyeyune

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Henry Kiwanuka

Hamis Gabite

Suleiman Ssebunza

Ronald Nkonge

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Match 12: Mbarara City FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Henry Kiwanuka

Hamis Gabite

Suleiman Ssebunza

Ronald Nkonge

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Match 13: Bright Stars FC 0-1 SC Villa

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Juma Ssebudaka

Suleiman Ssebunza

Hamis Gabite

Joseph Janjali

Moses Okot

Ronald Okot

Match 14: Proline FC 2-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Augustine Kacancu

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Ronald Nkonge

Derrick Ngoobi

Enock Walusimbi

Augustine Kacancu

Henry Kiwanuka

Methodius Jjungu

Brian Kayanja

Joseph Janjali

Alfred Onek

Match 15: Bright Stars FC 0-1 Police FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekito

Ronald Nkonge

Enock Walusimbi

Augustine Kacancu

Suleiman Ssebunza

Davies Ssekagya

James Angu

Joseph Janjali

Ronald Ssempala

Match 16: Bright Stars FC 1-0 BUL FC

Goal scored by Alfred Onek

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Aggrey Kirya

Sam Ssekitto

Ronald Nkonge

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Juma Ssebaduka

James Angu

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 17: Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Goals scored by Joseph Janjali and Ronald Ssempala

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Juma Ssebaduka

James Angu

Brian Kayanja

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 18: URA FC 1-0 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Juma Ssebaduka

James Angu

Brian Kayanja

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 19: Bright Stars FC 2-1 Maroons FC

Goals scored by Ronald Nkonge and Suleiman Ssebunza

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Ronald Nkongerj

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Juma Ssebaduka

Ronald Ssempala

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 20: Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by James Angu

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Juma Ssebaduka

Ronald Ssempala

James Angu

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 21: Bright Stars FC 3-0 Busoga United FC

Goals scored by Ronald Ssempala, Jamil Kalisa and Joseph Janjali

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Muwadda Mawejje

Juma Ssebaduka

Ronald Ssempala

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 22: Police FC 1-2 Bright Stars FC

Goals scored by Sula Ssebunza and Muwadda Mawejje

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Sam Ssekitto

Bernard Muwanga

Enock Walusimbi

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Muwadda Mawejje

Joseph Janjali

Ronlad Ssempala

Jamil Kalisa

Ronald Nkonge

Match 23: Bright Stars FC 1-0 Proline FC

Goal scored by Joseph Janjali

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kyambadde

Ronald Nkonge

Enock Walusimbi

Derrick Ngoobi

Suleiman Ssebunza

Muhammed Kyeyune

Muwadda Mawejje

James Angu

Joseph Janjali

Jamil Kalisa

Match 24: SC Villa 2-1 Bright Stars FC

Goal scored by Jamil Kalisa

Bright Stars FC Starting XI

Edwin Kiwanuka

Andrew Kaggwa

Sam Ssekitto

Ronald Nkonge

Enock Walusimbi

Bernard Muwanga

Andrew Kyambadde

Suleiman Ssebunza

Alfred Onek

Muwadda Mawejje

Joseph Janjali

Match 25: Bright Stars FC 1-3 Mbarara City FC

Goal scored by Bernard Muwanga

Bright Stars FC Starting XI