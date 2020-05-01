BUL FC forward Musa Esenu has opened up on his failed spell with KCCA FC, admitting that he lost patience and opted to move on.

Esenu – who has had a rebirth at Jinja based BUL FC this season – indicates he never got the trust of coach Mike Mutebi at KCCA FC and spent most of the time on the fringes.

In an Interview with Sanyuka TV, the robust striker stated he ran out patience and thus had to end his stay at Lugogo.

Musa Esenu shows off the man of the match plaque after scoring a hat trick against Mbarara City FC Credit: BUL FC Media

“I was definitely excited when I made the move to KCCA FC because it is one the best teams in the country and I thought it was my time to make a big step in my career. But like you know, players always want to be on the pitch playing. If you are not featuring, you lose morale and the patience,” he said.

Despite KCCA FC winning the league title last season, Esenu believes his input was minimal and thus does not feel deserving of the winners’ medal.

“Of course, I have a league medal because KCCA FC won the league last season but personally, I want to celebrate something I have worked for. I didn’t get so much playing time and therefore my impact is not felt.”

After joining Soana FC (now Tooro United FC) from MUBS in January 2015, Esenu established himself as one of the budding strikers at the time. His fantastic displays earned him a young player of the season nomination after scoring eight goals in the second round of his first season in the Uganda Premier League.

As a reward, he made a multi-million move to Vipers SC while at St. Mary’s stadium, he endured failure and frustration until when he got a sigh of relief with a loan move to Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United FC) where he got a reincarnation under Charles Ayieko who was his coach at MUBS and Tooro United FC.

His move from KCCA to BUL FC at the start of the season was seen as degrade but Esenu believes he needed a place where they would support him and get more playing time.

“I believe this move was important for my career. I still had one year on my contract at KCCA FC but opted to move because it is what I needed at the time. I wanted to be at a place where they believe in me and get more playing time.”

Esenu has scored six goals and four assists in the league this season.