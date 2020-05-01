Since the retirement of Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja (KCCA) and Joackim Matovu (Entebbe Works), Uganda has virtually struggled to identify a play-maker with an all attributes of a complete footballer.

From the close ball control, quick change of pace, an eagles’ vision, fancy dribbles, involving teammates with that odd assist and the desired eye for the goal, Mayanja and Matovu had them all.

Titus “Tito” Ssematimba

The frame of Titus “Tito” Ssematimba, 18, and how his whole game is built transcends to the making of another player in the cluster of the two aforementioned retired super stars.

Ssematimba currently resides at Makindye, a football hub on the outskirts of the capital city, Kampala.

Fast paced, quick thinking and intelligent, Ssematimba has the impetus to evolve into the next super star.

“Every other day, I work hard. I have much belief that I will get paid by football,” he confesses.

Ssematimba (left) takes on an opponent

Ssematimba hails from an extensive family, born at Nakawuka Sagala in Busiro.

He cherishes his parents, Godfrey Kibuka Semuwemba and Bridget Nabulya who have pushed him every other passing day.

The mother in particular has supported him through every thick and thin moments.

“I respect my mother. I play football because of her. Many people most especially from the side of my mother used to undermine me but she stood by me and encouraged me every time. She believes in me and loves my talent even though she has not been able to support me materially,” Ssematimba notes.

Titus Ssematimba during a warm up session

Early life:

Ssematimba started his elementary education at Golden Age Nursery School, Kibuye.

He started his primary studies at Kyagwe Road Primary School before joining Yusuf Banaziyo Memorial Primary School, Najjanankumbi on Entebbe road.

For secondary school, he studied both his Ordinary and Advanced studies at London College.

Currently, Ssematimba is a second year student studying Industrial Art and Design at St Lawrence University.

He started his football career at Makindye Soccer Academy before playing at Lungujja Galaxy and now featuring for Black Star Football Club (Kampala Region).

Memorable days:

Ssematimba quickly remembers the day when London College faced Buddo during the national Copa Coca Cola championship in Mbarara.

In that particular match, he was captain of the London College school.

The worst moment so far happened when he missed a penalty as Buddu Ssaza fell at home to Busiro 2-1 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium during the Masaza football tournament in 2019.

“I vividly recall that match. I came from the bench. We were losing 2-0 by the time I was introduced. I created a tense moment. We pulled a goal back but when got a penalty, I took it and missed, we lost the game. It was very painful indeed,” he recounts.

Ssematimba is as fast during a competitive game

Confident:

Ssematimba oozes with confidence to the extent he is always focused about improving on the attributes of the game.

“I respect the game and that is the reason, I train well. There is hope to keep improving on the areas of my game that need polishing. I have confidence in myself and I have not found a difficult player to shield my progress,” he adds.

Saddam Juma inspiration:

Since childhood, Ssematimba aspires to play like KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Saddam Juma.

“I like every aspect of Saddam Juma’s game. From the confidence with the ball, dribbling and passing, he is worthy a player to follow and inspire you. Because of the strong love for him, my friends call me Titus Nature,” he speaks of Juma.

Ssematimba can comfortably play on either wings and as a false 10

Ssematimba sings special praise of a couple of coaches who have helped him in the football journey.

Tacticians such as Peter Sserumaga, Ronald Lukungu, Livingstone Mbabazi, Eddy Magulu, Davis Nono and Fred Bakisula among others have handled Ssematimba at the different teams he has played in.

“Coaches have treated me like their own son and encouraged me to do the right things with the ball once on the field of play,” Ssematimba adds.

Ssematimba is delighted that football accorded him a chance to get educated right throughout his secondary school life to the university level where he is at St Lawrence University.

“Football has given me the gift of education. I have been able to study on bursary scheme,” Ssematimba hails football.

One of the coaches who has handled him, Nono predicts a great future for the youngster once well nurtured and directed.

St Lawrence University coach Davis Nono issues instructions to Ssematimba

“Tito (Ssematimba) is a resourceful player but his growth should be organic. He should not be hurried. He needs guidance to keep on his feet and remain focused. His style is more of Hassan “Figo” Mubiru. He is more of a half 10 who can create and score goals as well. He is technically gifted and strong on the ball. His future is bright once well handled,” Nono speaks of Ssematimba.

With such a rating, the anticipations rank so high and definitely with the feet on ground, Ssematimba is destined to be the next big thing.

Titus “Tito” Ssematimba