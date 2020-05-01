Mawogola has confirmed the full management team ahead of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament kick-off.

The patron is Sharta Musherure Namatovu.

Jude Kasekende is the chairperson with two deputies.

Noar Kusasira is the vice chairman in charge of administration and Dalausi Jjumba for technical.

Moses Mulindwa is the general secretary, and Colleb Tinyefusa takes on treasurer duties.

The publicity secretary (media officer) is Frank Douglas Kavuma as Swaibu Mbuga as the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Others

The security officer is Andrew Akanyijuka. Edison Kachumitana is the team manager.

Sebastian Tumwekwase will serve as the team doctor, Uthuman Kateregga (head of marketing), Rajab Kateregga (camp manager), Wilson Kacuucu (kits manager), Abbassi Tamale (stadium manager) and Mary Begumisa as the chief mobiliser.

Fans coordinators

Sulaiti Nganda from will coordinate fans from Mateete sub-county, Ibrahim Muhangi (Lwebitakuli sub-county), J. Senkumba (Ntuusi sub-county), Madi Kabanda (Lwemitaga sub-county), Lawrence Bukenya (Mijwala sub-county) with two personalities Steven Mukisa and madam Dianah for Ssembabule town council.

Muhammad Kiganda is in charge of the welfare committee.

Mawogola has never won this championship since it was revamped in 2004.

This championship is bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

