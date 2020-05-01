Ssingo Ssaza chief Mukwenda David Nantajja has named the management team for the team prior to the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

The chairman of the organizing committee is Uthuman Wasswa. His vice chairman is Robert Walabyeki.

John Damsien and Tonny Nsereko Mukasa are in charge of the technical matters. The team manager is Sam Serebe whilst the general secretary is Rita Nabulime. Hajji Ismail Kyeyune is the treasurer.

Ssingo Ssaza team

Technical team:

Tried and tested Edward Golola is the head coach, deputized by Ronald Ssali as the first assistant.

The second assistant coach is Micheal Kabali and the goalkeeping coach is Ali Kiggundu.

Edward Golola

Mukwenda Nantajja has in the same vein appealed to the people of Ssingo to accord all the necessary support to this management team as they look towards winning this year’s championship.

“We have appointed an experienced committee to help Ssingo win the championship this year. I appeal to the people of Ssingo to support this team” Mukwenda Nantajja remarked.

Ssingo has won the championship twice in 2018 and 2015.

They will be eyeing a hat-trick of titles in this year’s championship.

This championship is bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Ssingo Management Team:

Chairman: Uthuman Wasswa

Uthuman Wasswa Vice Chairman & Patron: Robert Walabyeki

Robert Walabyeki Technical : John Damacent

: John Damacent Vice Technical: Tonny Nsereko Mukasa

Tonny Nsereko Mukasa Team manager : Sam Serebe

: Sam Serebe Team Doctor: Vincent Ssebiranda

Vincent Ssebiranda Secretary: Rital Nabulime

Rital Nabulime Treasurer: Hajji Ismail Kyeyune

Hajji Ismail Kyeyune Medical: Omulangira Yasin Kayondo

Omulangira Yasin Kayondo Security: Simon Gitta

Simon Gitta Stadium manager: Haruna Mabiriizi

Haruna Mabiriizi Transport officer: Gerald Mikyalo

Past Winners: