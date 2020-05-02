Two Mbarara City Football Club offensive players, Raymond Derrick Onyai and Ivan Eyam, are more like Siamese twins.

Before the duo transferred to the West, they featured at Eastern Uganda based FUFA Big League club, Kataka FC.

Raymond Derrick Onyai during a ball work session

During the lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, these two players are both coiled at the Indian quarters in the mountainous district of Mbale.

Every morning and afternoon, they both conduct training sessions in Mbale.

Ivan Eyam

“Training has been moving on well despite the lockdown since March 18th 2020. It is a routine every morning and evening where we undertake a number of drills from power, stamina, endurance and ball work. We want to keep fit,” Onyai disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Both Onyai and Eyam were signed by Mbarara City Football Club from the second division outfit Kataka.

Ironically, both players studied at Amus College School in Bukedea District.

The players remain in a lock-down pending President Museveni’s communication on 4th May 2020.