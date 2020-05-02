Maroons FC still have a job on their hands to fend off relegation this season with five games to the climax of the season.
Prior to the start of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prison Warders had parted ways with coach Douglas Bamweyana and ushered in Charles Ayieko as his successor.
Ayieko who is yet to take charge of any game finds the two-time league winners in the red zone on 24 points and his immediate task will definitely be to keep them afloat.
Back to Bamweyana, he seemed to have had a brilliant start in Luzira and not many thought he would be shown the exit even before the season ends. In the first round, Maroons garnered 19 points with five wins. Not a bad return for a mid-table entity.
The flamboyant tactician who worked under immense pressure at Express FC and SC Villa had found a place to find peace considering that the demands at Maroons FC totally differ from the former two.
To some who think Bamweyana can build a good team if given time to implement what he wants, the Maroons’ platform seemed like a perfect destination. And for a man who follows his principles to the dot, he was definitely going to crush with some people.
There is a section of people within the Prison Services that want to call shots including interfering in technical matters, at times wanting to make team selections. And for a person like Bamweyana, he was never going to allow this. For instance, when he arrived, there were changes in the starting team with some players dropping to the bench. But because they have grown around the club, it always felt like a guarantee to play every game.
However, Bamweyana’s decision to drop the homeboys rubbed some officials the wrong way and thus the environment became volatile for him to operate smoothly. What kept him in the job especially during the first round is the fact that he was picking some good results. When the results stopped coming especially in the second round, he was shown the exit door.
Whereas there was intrigue, it is also key to note that some people were not happy with Bamweyana carrying along his ‘group of boys’ from Makerere University. When he was offered the job, he carried along players like Abraham Tusubira, Edgar Bwogi, Davies Mayanja, Timothy Bamulanzeki and later David Ndihabwe. Whereas these were getting regular playing time, the rest of the squad felt unappreciated and in the end had a divided squad.
What we cannot fail to appreciate is the fact that he has been able to give Steven Mukwala on loan from Vipers SC a second chance. The robust striker was always on the fringes in Kitende but when he moved to Maroons FC at the start of this season, he has gotten enough playing time to show his adeptness and currently leads the scoring charts with 13 goals in 21 games.
Breakdown of Maroons’ league games this season
Match 1: URA FC 3-0 Maroons FC
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Emmanuel Akol
- Eddy Kapampa
- Edgar Bwogi
- Joel Ogwang
- Sylvester Okello
- Edward Kabona
- Davies Mayanja
- Ronald Orombi
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Fred Amaku
- Pius Obuya
Match 2: Maroons FC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Rashid Agau
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Eddy Kapampa
- Patrick Bayiga
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Sylvester Okello
- Edward Kabona
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- William Kiibi
- Rashid Agau
- Pius Obuya
Match 3: Tooro United FC 0-2 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Solomon Walusimbi and Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Rashid Agau
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 4: Maroons FC 3-2 Bright Stars FC
Goals scored by Abraham Tusubira, Rashid Agau and Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Rashid Agau
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 5: BUL FC 2-0 Maroons FC
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Caesar Olega
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Racmac Asaba
- Rashid Agau
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 6: Maroons FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Martin Mpuuga
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Racmac Asaba
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Rashid Agau
- Steven Mukwala
- Ronald Orombi
Match 7: Mbarara City FC 1-2 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Pius Obuya and Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Caesar Olega
- Martin Mpuuga
- Sylvester Okello
- Junior Amanya
- Emmanuel Olinga
- Felix Okot
- Abraham Tusubira
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 8: Maroons FC 0-0 SC Villa
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Edward Kabona
- Caesar Olega
- Martin Mpuuga
- Edgar Bwogi
- Emmanuel Olinga
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Abraham Tusubira
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 9: Maroons FC 1-3 KCCA FC
Goal scored by Solomon Walusimbi
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Edward Kabona
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Emmanuel Olinga
- Davies Mayanja
- Fred Amaku
- Felix Okot
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 10: Maroons FC 2-1 Police FC
Goals scored by Steven Mukwala (Brace)
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Caesar Olega
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Sylvester Okello
- Martin Mpuuga
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Abraham Tusubira
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 11: Express FC 2-2 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Fred Amaku and Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Martin Mpuuga
- Sylvester Okello
- Racmac Asaba
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 12: Busoga United FC 1-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Emmanuel Akol
- Caesar Olega
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Patrick Bayiga
- Sylvester Okello
- Racmac Asaba
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 13: Maroons FC 2-2 Wakiso Giants FC
Goals scored by Steven Mukwala (Brace)
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Sylvester Okello
- Edward Kabona
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Racmac Asaba
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 14: Proline FC 3-2 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Steven Mukwala and Solomon Walusimbi
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edward Kabona
- Martin Mpuuga
- Sylvester Okello
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 15: Maroons FC 0-3 Vipers SC (Walkover)
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edward Kabona
- Martin Mpuuga
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Fred Amaku
- Racmac Asaba
- Pius Obuya
Match 16: Maroons FC 1-2 Proline FC
Goal scored by Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Emmanuel Akol
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edward Kabona
- Sylvester Okello
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Bronson Nsubuga
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 17: Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by Patrick Bayiga
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Abraham Tusubira
- Bronson Nsubuga
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 18: Maroons FC 2-0 BUL FC
Goals scored by Fred Amaku and Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Abraham Tusubira
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
Emmanuel Olinga
- Steven Mukwala
- Bronson Nsubuga
Match 19: Bright Stars FC 2-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by Abraham Tusubira
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Maxwell Okello
- Abraham Tusubira
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Bronson Nsubuga
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 20: Maroons FC 1-1 Tooro United FC
Goal socred by Steven Mukwala
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Maxwell Okello
- Abraham Tusubira
- Junior Amanya
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- Emmanuel Olinga
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 21: KCCA FC 2-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by Peter Magambo (Own goal)
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Abraham Tusubira
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Sylvester Okello
- Maxwell Okello
- Davies Mayanja
- David Ndihabwe
- Emmanuel Olinga
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 22: Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Maroons FC
Goal scored by David Ndihabwe
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Ramathan Shamari
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edgar Bwogi
- Maxwell Okello
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Davies Mayanja
- David Ndihabwe
- Baden Mujahid Ogama
- Steven Mukwala
- Fred Amaku
Match 23: Maroons FC 0-1 Busoga United FC
Maroons fc Starting XI
- Emmanuel Akol
- Caesar Olega
- Timothy Bamulanzeki
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Patrick Bayiga
- Davies Mayanja
- David Ndihabwe
- Fred Amaku
- Steven Mukwala
- Pius Obuya
Match 24: Vipers SC 5-0 Maroons FC
Maroons fc Starting XI
- Emmanuel Akol
- Ramathan Shamari
- Abraham Tusubira
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Okello
- Timothy Bamulazenki
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Fred Amaku
- Solomon Walusimbi
- Emmanuel Olinga
Match 25: Maroons FC 0-1 Express FC
Maroons FC Starting XI
- Hannington Ssebwalunyo
- Caesar Olega
- Edgar Bwogi
- Sylvester Olega
- Patrick Bayiga
- Maxwell Okello
- Davies Mayanja
- Felix Okot
- Baden Mujahid Ogama
- Abraham Tusubira
- Steven Mukwala