Maroons FC still have a job on their hands to fend off relegation this season with five games to the climax of the season.

Prior to the start of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prison Warders had parted ways with coach Douglas Bamweyana and ushered in Charles Ayieko as his successor.

Ayieko who is yet to take charge of any game finds the two-time league winners in the red zone on 24 points and his immediate task will definitely be to keep them afloat.

Back to Bamweyana, he seemed to have had a brilliant start in Luzira and not many thought he would be shown the exit even before the season ends. In the first round, Maroons garnered 19 points with five wins. Not a bad return for a mid-table entity.

The flamboyant tactician who worked under immense pressure at Express FC and SC Villa had found a place to find peace considering that the demands at Maroons FC totally differ from the former two.

Douglas Bamweyana [Photo: John Batanudde]

To some who think Bamweyana can build a good team if given time to implement what he wants, the Maroons’ platform seemed like a perfect destination. And for a man who follows his principles to the dot, he was definitely going to crush with some people.

There is a section of people within the Prison Services that want to call shots including interfering in technical matters, at times wanting to make team selections. And for a person like Bamweyana, he was never going to allow this. For instance, when he arrived, there were changes in the starting team with some players dropping to the bench. But because they have grown around the club, it always felt like a guarantee to play every game.

However, Bamweyana’s decision to drop the homeboys rubbed some officials the wrong way and thus the environment became volatile for him to operate smoothly. What kept him in the job especially during the first round is the fact that he was picking some good results. When the results stopped coming especially in the second round, he was shown the exit door.

Whereas there was intrigue, it is also key to note that some people were not happy with Bamweyana carrying along his ‘group of boys’ from Makerere University. When he was offered the job, he carried along players like Abraham Tusubira, Edgar Bwogi, Davies Mayanja, Timothy Bamulanzeki and later David Ndihabwe. Whereas these were getting regular playing time, the rest of the squad felt unappreciated and in the end had a divided squad.

What we cannot fail to appreciate is the fact that he has been able to give Steven Mukwala on loan from Vipers SC a second chance. The robust striker was always on the fringes in Kitende but when he moved to Maroons FC at the start of this season, he has gotten enough playing time to show his adeptness and currently leads the scoring charts with 13 goals in 21 games.

Breakdown of Maroons' league games this season

