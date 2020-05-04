The Kenya Premier League has made it clear they are in disagreement with the Federation of Kenyan Football (FKF) on the cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

FKF Chief Nick Mwendwa announced last week that the KPL season had been cancelled with Gor Mahia, log leaders at the moment declared champions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the country partially locked down.

In a statement, the league said “KPL would like clarification on which organ within the FKF’s met, deliberates regarding the status of the league. We seek to know this considering that the SDT Ruling of March 17, 2020, stated that the term of the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) had ended.”

“KPL is bound to that SDT Ruling and implementing any purported decisions emanating from unauthorized persons will amount to contempt of court. As a law-abiding institution, KPL would like to avoid doing so.”

A number of clubs have opposed the decision to cancel the league including giants AFC Leopards.

The decision to cancel the league emanates from CAF’s letter to all African FAs inquiring how each will handle their leagues during this crisis.

Already, leagues in Angola, Mauritius and Guinea have been cancelled while almost in every other country; they are on suspension since March.

The KPL believes a better decision can only be made on May 15 when the country is expected to lift curfew.