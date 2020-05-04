Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi continues to follow the given training regime to the dot in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) lockdown.



Mwirusi, 19, is currently caged at their home in Entebbe on Katabi hill since 18th March 2020 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced because of the deadly pandemic.



The former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper has grown of age since his secondary school days at Amus College – Bukedea, Kibuli SS and later St Mary’s Kitende before he was signed by the KCCA Soccer Academy graduating to the senior team this season.



Mwirusi, who hails from a footballing family has disclosed to Kawowo Sports that since the lockdown, he has been following a strict training programme given to every KCCA FC club member.

Ali Mwirusi in training at Katabi, Entebbe



“I follow a strict training programme given to us by the fitness coach. It is everyday business because football is my job” Mwirusi confessed.



“These sessions have given me more power especially in the upper body parts and the hands with endurance to push on for long” he adds.



Adjustment because of Ramadhan season:



In the Holy muslim’s month of Ramadhan where Mwirusi practices the fasting pillar of Islam, he has switched from a double to single session procedure.

KCCA youngkeeper Ali Mwirusi on his full debut at the club against Police



“Since Ramadhan started, I adjusted from two sessions to one session per day. Normally, I now train during the mid-morning hours at 11 AM. Previously, I used to train every morning and evening hours” he adds.



Mwirusi is eager to improve on the aspects of his game that need improvement building on the key attributes as the ball distribution and dealing with crosses.



Good club training:



Mwirusi is glad of the training he has enjoyed at his club with the likes of Charles Lukwago and Jamil Maliyamungu who always push him an extra mile to work hard in daily training sessions at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.



“Lukwago and Maliyamungu alongside the goalkeeping coach have always encouraged me to work harder in every training session. They are senior goalkeepers with a good heart to see me grow and become better” he speaks of generous hearts from fellow teammates.

Fillbert Obenchan welcomes goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi (Photo: John Batanudde)



Onana inspiration:



Mwirusi aspires to excel internationally as Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, an AFCON winner with the Indomitable Lions in 2017.



Mwirusi graduated from the KCCA junior team to the senior team, making his long awaited debut as a substitute when Lukwago was stretchered off with an injured arm during the 1 all draw against rivals Express on a rain laden evening.

Ali Mwirusi (in black) during the KCCA Soccer Academy daye Credit: Kawowo Sports



Since that time, he was part of the KCCA team in their 1-0 slim win against Police, the goal-less stalemate with Proline as well as KCCA’s 1-0 Uganda Cup victory on the road against Dove in Masindi.



He thus eyes more playing time between the goal posts with KCCA when the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League and the 46th Uganda Cup competition get completed.

The football season is expected to return after the May 20th 2020 lockdown extension.