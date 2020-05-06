Management of Buweekula Ssaza team has named Robert “Capello” Kafeero as their head coach prior to the kick-off of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.
Head of technical, Joseph Kyambadde made the announcement on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Masengere building in Mengo, Kampala.
Kyambadde cited the experience of Kafeero who is currently employed by Kajjansi United, as the main factor for his appointment.
“Robert Kafeero has been appointed as head coach of Buweekula Ssaza football team. He was the right choice given the experience and expertise he has. He has also dealt with many young players in the age bracket that accommodates the players who play in the Masaza cup. We call upon the people of Buweekula to support him and his technical team as well as the organizing committee” Kyambadde noted.
Initially, Buwekuula had officially announced the appointment of Simon “Ddunga” Ddungu who later in a surprise twist opted for Mawogola Ssaza team.
Other coaches confirmed:
There are a number of other Masaza teams that have confirmed their head coaches and the rest of the technical department members.
Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya is at Gomba, Emuroni Recoba (Butambala), Simon Peter Mugerwa (Bulemeezi), Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka (Busiro), Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (Mawogola), Hussein Mbalangu (Kyaggwe), Edward Golola (Ssingo), Ifan Ikoba (Buvuma) and many others.
Once the health situation (Coronavirus Disease) stabilizes, the organizing committee will confirm the dates for kick off of this tournament bank rolled by Airtel Uganda.
This championship does not permit the use of Uganda Premier League (top tier) players and those in the FUFA Big League (second division) as well as those who have featured for the national teams.
Gomba Ssaza are the record winners of this championship with four titles to their name won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.
Masaza Cup All Winners:
- 2019 – Bulemezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba