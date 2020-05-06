There is a common proverb which states that ‘in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is the king.’ This literally means that even a person with limited abilities, skills, talents, or senses is at an advantage when in the presence of others who have none of these qualities.
Over the last seven years, the Uganda Premier League title has oscillated between only two teams and that is KCCA FC and Vipers SC. The rest of the teams have been rendered participants. And with five games to the end to the end of this season, the duopoly has been maintained with Vipers SC leading the log on 54 points, four ahead of second placed KCCA FC.
On several occasions, KCCA FC manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi has come out to say the quality of the league this season has operated below 45%. And I believe his statement holds water in regard to the two teams directly involved in the title race.
Vipers SC was very active in the transfer window prior to the start of the season, making several signings that literally made them outright favourites to win the league with relative ease considering their opponents KCCA FC lost key players like Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde plus Allan Okello later on but the replacements have not been that good. Yet on the other hand Vipers brought on board Paul Willa, Fahad Bayo, Muhammad Shaban, Siraje Ssentamu, Allan Kayiwa, Dennis Mwemezi, Farouk Musis Kizito among others. Therefore, the Venoms had assembled a team good enough to contend for the title.
Whereas they are on course to clinching their fourth league, it would not be wrong to say that they have not been impressing in performance despite having a star-studded squad. Of course, many would argue that what defines a champion is winning games in all situations. But the team that was assembled had the ability to win with class.
Pressing the panic button
It is important to note that Edward Golola has been part and parcel of every trophy Vipers SC have won (3 league titles and 1 Uganda Cup). He had a perfect start and not many thought he would be sacked.
However, after suffering an early exit from the Uganda Cup at the hands of neighbours and rivals Kajjansi United FC, he has shown the exit and Fred Kajoba stepped in as his successor. The appointment of Kajoba came with mixed feelings and many pondering what he will do better than Golola.
Kajoba has been in charge of six games, winning three, drawing two and losing one and still top of the table. But Vipers SC has maintained their summit status largely because their rivals KCCA FC have failed to show consistency in the chase. For instance, in the same games, the Lugogo based side has two wins, three draws and one loss.
Therefore, Vipers SC may win this season’s title but in my opinion, their performance has not been impressive given the quality of players vis-à-vis other teams.
Breakdown of Vipers SC League games
Match 1: Bright Stars FC 1-3 Vipers SC
Goals scored by Abraham Ndugwa, Dan Sserunkuma and Brian Nkuubi
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Farouk Musisi Kizito
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 2: Vipers SC 1-0 Tooro United FC
Goal scored by Fahad Bayo
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Farouk Musisi Kizito
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Ibrahim Tembo
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Innocent Wafula
Match 3: Vipers SC 2-2 Mbarara City FC
Goals scored by Fahad Bayo (Brace)
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 4: SC Villa 0-0 Vipers SC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Innocent Wafula
Match 5: Vipers SC 1-0 Proline FC
Goal by scored by Fahad Bayo
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Allan Kayiwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Innocent Wafula
Match 6: Police 1-3 Vipers SC
Goals scored by Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Willa and Abdu Karim Watambala
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 7: Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC
Goals scored by Fahad Bayo (Brace) and Brian Kalumba
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Ashraf Mugume
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Abraham Ndugwa
Match 8: Vipers SC 2-1 BUL FC
Goals scored by Allan Kayiwa and Frank Tumwesigye
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Frank Tumwesigye
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 9: Onduparaka FC 0-0 Vipers SC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Frank Tumwesigye
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Brian Kalumba
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 10: Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC
Goals scored by Fahad Bayo and Dan Sserunkuma
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 11: Busoga United FC 0-1 Vipers SC
Goal scored by Bobos Byaruhanga
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Brian Nkuubi
- Fahad Bayo
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Brian Kalumba
Match 12: Vipers SC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC
Goal scored by Fahad Bayo
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Brian Kalumba
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 13: Vipers SC 1-0 URA FC
Goal scored by Dan Sserunkuma
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Derrick Ochan
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Tito Okello
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 14: KCCA FC 1-0 Vipers SC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Brian Nkuubi
- Tito Okello
- Dan Sserunkuma
- Innocent Wafula
Match 15: Maroons FC 0-3 Vipers SC
Walkover after Maroons FC fielded an ineligible player
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Ashraf Mugume
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Frank Tumwesigye
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 16: Vipers SC 1-0 Kyetume FC
Goal scored by Paul Mucureezi
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Jacob Okao
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Frank Tumwesigye
- Fahad Bayo
- Tito Okello
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 17: Proline FC 2-4 Vipers SC
Goals scored by Fahad Bayo(Brace) and Dennis Mwemezi (Brace)
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Derrick Ochan
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Fahad Bayo
- Dennis Mwemezi
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 18: Vipers SC 0-1 SC Villa
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Jacob Okao
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Fahad Bayo
- Allan Okello
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 19: Mbarara City FC 0-0 Vipers SC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Jacob Okao
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Ibrahim Tembo
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Allan Kayiwa
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 20: Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC
Goal scored by Geoffrey Wasswa
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Farouk Musisi Kizito
- Jacob Okao
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Innocent Wafula
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 21: BUL FC 2-3 Vipers SC
Goals scored by Tito Okello (Hat trick)
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Aziz Kayondo
- Jacob Okao
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Brian Nkuubi
- Innocent Wafula
- Tito Okello
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 22: Vipers SC 0-0 KCCA FC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Innocent Wafula
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Bashir Asiku
- Halid Lwaliwa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Bobos Byaruhanga
- Fahad Bayo
- Tito Okello
- Milton Karisa
Match 23: URA FC 3-1 Vipers SC
Goal scored by Fahad Bayo
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Innocent Wafula
- Bashir Asiku
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Rahmat Ssenfuka
- Fahad Bayo
- Milton Karisa
- Paul Mucureezi
Match 24: Vipers SC 5-0 Maroons FC
Goals scored by Allan Kayiwa, Paul Mucureezi, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and Abraham Ndugwa
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Innocent Wafula
- Aziz Kayondo
- Bashir Asiku
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Siraje Ssentamu
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Brian Nkuubi
- Fahad Bayo
- Milton Karisa
- Allan Kayiwa
Match 25: Wakiso Giants FC 0-0 Vipers SC
Vipers SC Starting XI
- Fabien Mutombora
- Paul Willa
- Geoffrey Wasswa
- Hamid Amayo
- Innocent Wafula
- Ibrahim Tembo
- Abdu Karim Watambala
- Abraham Ndugwa
- Fahad Bayo
- Allan Kayiwa
- Paul Mucureezi