There is a common proverb which states that ‘in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is the king.’ This literally means that even a person with limited abilities, skills, talents, or senses is at an advantage when in the presence of others who have none of these qualities.

Over the last seven years, the Uganda Premier League title has oscillated between only two teams and that is KCCA FC and Vipers SC. The rest of the teams have been rendered participants. And with five games to the end to the end of this season, the duopoly has been maintained with Vipers SC leading the log on 54 points, four ahead of second placed KCCA FC.

On several occasions, KCCA FC manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi has come out to say the quality of the league this season has operated below 45%. And I believe his statement holds water in regard to the two teams directly involved in the title race.

Vipers SC was very active in the transfer window prior to the start of the season, making several signings that literally made them outright favourites to win the league with relative ease considering their opponents KCCA FC lost key players like Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde plus Allan Okello later on but the replacements have not been that good. Yet on the other hand Vipers brought on board Paul Willa, Fahad Bayo, Muhammad Shaban, Siraje Ssentamu, Allan Kayiwa, Dennis Mwemezi, Farouk Musis Kizito among others. Therefore, the Venoms had assembled a team good enough to contend for the title.

Fahad Bayo has been a key player for Vipers SC, scoring 12 league goals.

Whereas they are on course to clinching their fourth league, it would not be wrong to say that they have not been impressing in performance despite having a star-studded squad. Of course, many would argue that what defines a champion is winning games in all situations. But the team that was assembled had the ability to win with class.

Pressing the panic button

It is important to note that Edward Golola has been part and parcel of every trophy Vipers SC have won (3 league titles and 1 Uganda Cup). He had a perfect start and not many thought he would be sacked.

Former Vipers SC head coach, Edward Golola.

However, after suffering an early exit from the Uganda Cup at the hands of neighbours and rivals Kajjansi United FC, he has shown the exit and Fred Kajoba stepped in as his successor. The appointment of Kajoba came with mixed feelings and many pondering what he will do better than Golola.

Kajoba has been in charge of six games, winning three, drawing two and losing one and still top of the table. But Vipers SC has maintained their summit status largely because their rivals KCCA FC have failed to show consistency in the chase. For instance, in the same games, the Lugogo based side has two wins, three draws and one loss.

Fred Kajoba is currently the head coach at Vipers SC

Therefore, Vipers SC may win this season’s title but in my opinion, their performance has not been impressive given the quality of players vis-à-vis other teams.

Breakdown of Vipers SC League games

Match 1: Bright Stars FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Goals scored by Abraham Ndugwa, Dan Sserunkuma and Brian Nkuubi

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Farouk Musisi Kizito

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Abraham Ndugwa

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 2: Vipers SC 1-0 Tooro United FC

Goal scored by Fahad Bayo

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Farouk Musisi Kizito

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Ibrahim Tembo

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Abraham Ndugwa

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Innocent Wafula

Match 3: Vipers SC 2-2 Mbarara City FC

Goals scored by Fahad Bayo (Brace)

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Abraham Ndugwa

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 4: SC Villa 0-0 Vipers SC

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Abraham Ndugwa

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Innocent Wafula

Match 5: Vipers SC 1-0 Proline FC

Goal by scored by Fahad Bayo

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Allan Kayiwa

Fahad Bayo

Bobos Byaruhanga

Innocent Wafula

Match 6: Police 1-3 Vipers SC

Goals scored by Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Willa and Abdu Karim Watambala

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Bobos Byaruhanga

Abdu Karim Watambala

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 7: Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC

Goals scored by Fahad Bayo (Brace) and Brian Kalumba

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Halid Lwaliwa

Bobos Byaruhanga

Abdu Karim Watambala

Ashraf Mugume

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Abraham Ndugwa

Match 8: Vipers SC 2-1 BUL FC

Goals scored by Allan Kayiwa and Frank Tumwesigye

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Frank Tumwesigye

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 9: Onduparaka FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Frank Tumwesigye

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Brian Kalumba

Allan Kayiwa

Match 10: Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Goals scored by Fahad Bayo and Dan Sserunkuma

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 11: Busoga United FC 0-1 Vipers SC

Goal scored by Bobos Byaruhanga

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Brian Nkuubi

Fahad Bayo

Dan Sserunkuma

Brian Kalumba

Match 12: Vipers SC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Goal scored by Fahad Bayo

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Brian Kalumba

Allan Kayiwa

Match 13: Vipers SC 1-0 URA FC

Goal scored by Dan Sserunkuma

Vipers SC Starting XI

Derrick Ochan

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Abraham Ndugwa

Tito Okello

Dan Sserunkuma

Allan Kayiwa

Match 14: KCCA FC 1-0 Vipers SC

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Brian Nkuubi

Tito Okello

Dan Sserunkuma

Innocent Wafula

Match 15: Maroons FC 0-3 Vipers SC

Walkover after Maroons FC fielded an ineligible player

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Ashraf Mugume

Abraham Ndugwa

Fahad Bayo

Frank Tumwesigye

Allan Kayiwa

Match 16: Vipers SC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Goal scored by Paul Mucureezi

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Jacob Okao

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Frank Tumwesigye

Fahad Bayo

Tito Okello

Paul Mucureezi

Match 17: Proline FC 2-4 Vipers SC

Goals scored by Fahad Bayo(Brace) and Dennis Mwemezi (Brace)

Vipers SC Starting XI

Derrick Ochan

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Halid Lwaliwa

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Fahad Bayo

Dennis Mwemezi

Paul Mucureezi

Match 18: Vipers SC 0-1 SC Villa

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Jacob Okao

Geoffrey Wasswa

Bobos Byaruhanga

Abdu Karim Watambala

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Fahad Bayo

Allan Okello

Paul Mucureezi

Match 19: Mbarara City FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Jacob Okao

Geoffrey Wasswa

Ibrahim Tembo

Abdu Karim Watambala

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Allan Kayiwa

Paul Mucureezi

Match 20: Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Goal scored by Geoffrey Wasswa

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Farouk Musisi Kizito

Jacob Okao

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Innocent Wafula

Paul Mucureezi

Match 21: BUL FC 2-3 Vipers SC

Goals scored by Tito Okello (Hat trick)

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Aziz Kayondo

Jacob Okao

Geoffrey Wasswa

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Bobos Byaruhanga

Brian Nkuubi

Innocent Wafula

Tito Okello

Paul Mucureezi

Match 22: Vipers SC 0-0 KCCA FC

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Innocent Wafula

Geoffrey Wasswa

Bashir Asiku

Halid Lwaliwa

Siraje Ssentamu

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Bobos Byaruhanga

Fahad Bayo

Tito Okello

Milton Karisa

Match 23: URA FC 3-1 Vipers SC

Goal scored by Fahad Bayo

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Paul Willa

Innocent Wafula

Bashir Asiku

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Fahad Bayo

Milton Karisa

Paul Mucureezi

Match 24: Vipers SC 5-0 Maroons FC

Goals scored by Allan Kayiwa, Paul Mucureezi, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and Abraham Ndugwa

Vipers SC Starting XI

Fabien Mutombora

Innocent Wafula

Aziz Kayondo

Bashir Asiku

Geoffrey Wasswa

Siraje Ssentamu

Abdu Karim Watambala

Brian Nkuubi

Fahad Bayo

Milton Karisa

Allan Kayiwa

Match 25: Wakiso Giants FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Vipers SC Starting XI