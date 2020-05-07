Amir Kakomo arrived at SC Villa as a little know player who was seeking to establish himself. Before joining the record league champions, he had had a stint at KCCA FC but the deal never materialized.

However, he didn’t frown when KCCA FC rejected him, instead he picked up the pieces and found solace at SC Villa. Despite playing in the Uganda Premier League for the first time, Kakomo has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season.

Amir “Zake” Kakomo puts pen to paper at KCCA FC in 2018 Credit: KCCA FC Media

A dynamic, diminutive and disciplined player, Kakomo has presented himself with relentless energy and excellent ball-winning abilities as a holding midfielder.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, the soft spoken player indicates it has not been a smooth ride in his first season at SC Villa despite performing well.

“It has not been quite easy. It takes a lot of commitment, hard work and zeal to try and be consistent throughout the season. Playing for a team like SC Villa comes with pressure and therefore you must show this to keep getting the playing time.” He says.

Amiro Kakomo was named man of the match against Onduparaka FC

Kakomo has been a key figure in SC Villa’s midfield playing 21 of the 25 league games and he gives credit to the coaching staff.

“I thank the coaching staff at SC Villa especially coach Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kirya. They believe in me and always tell me where to improve. So they in the end has enabled me to improve because I don’t want to disappoint them.”

Felix Ssekabuza Kawooya who was his coach at Kiboga Young FC in the FUFA Big League indicates he has the ability to even achieve more.

Ambrose Kirya and Amir Kakomo celebrate a goal for SC Villa at Namboole

“He is a disciplined player and for me that makes more sense. Kakomo is willing to improve and very hardworking. I believe he will continue to go higher.”

Amir “Zake” Kakomo (left) protects the ball away during the University Football League game between Uganda Martyrs University and Kyambogo University Credit: UFL

Kakomo was part of the Uganda Martyrs University team that won the University Football League in 2017. He has also played for Ssingo, Buweekula and Gomba in the Airtel Masaza Cup.