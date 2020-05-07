Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Eva Magala is hurt by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that severely affected the whole golf business in the country.

The pandemic called for a nation-wide lock that left golf courses closed since 17th March 2020 todate.

In that period, several tournaments were postponed since public gathering and sports events were all banned by the state.

Magala thus tags the year 2020 as a dead one;

“This year, our Calendar was quite big. But we have been so much affected by Covid 19.So we look at this year as a dead year into our Calendar” Magala attests.

No more merry making: Eva Magala, Irene Nakalembe, Dorren Mwesigye and Wendy Angudeyo enjoy a light moment during the Singleton Match play championship in Entebbe

In March, the Lady Captain’s Golf Prize tournament was cancelled at the 11th hour even when all the entries had been confirmed.

The female golfers were supposed to be in Namibia for AACT All Africa challenge trophy between 30th April to 6th May 2020.

There was a golf in schools tournament that had been planned for the end of May.

In June, the international calendar had the Thailand Ladies open that has since been postponed.

Martha Babirye is the reigning Uganda Ladies Amateurs Golf Open champion

July 2020 had been ear-marked for the first women golf conference in South Africa.

There is a a big possibility for the Uganda Ladies Golf Open to happen should the health situation stabilize.

The ladies open is planned for August 2020.

The closure of golf courses across the country has paralyzed of golf action among the amateurs, professionals, artisans and caddies.

