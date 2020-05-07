The long awaited 2020 Buganda Masaza Cup football competition is anticipated to kick off moments after the country-wide lockdown because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is lifted by the head of state Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Two weeks ago, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, flanked by the chairperson of the organizing committee Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo named two special committees to provide a fertile ground for the upcoming championship.

The committees in the box; rules and regulations as well as the Masaza Cup probe team were instituted to provide a strong basis for a tranquil tournament, free of scandals.

A fortnight down the road, the rules and regulations review committee led by experienced administrator Bernard Bainamani has completed all its work findings and thus compiled the report.

This has been revealed by Ssenjengo in an interface with the media on Thursday, 7th May 2020.

Owek. Henry Ssekebembe Kiberu, Minister of sports, leisure and recreation

“The rules and regulations committee has successfully completed its work. They are expected to officially hand over their report which we shall implement before kick off of the tournament” Ssejjengo noted

The rules and regulations committee has six members; Frank Kyazze, Harunah Kyobe, Ruth Nalwanga, Dan Mwanje, Richard Kirabira and Festus Kirumira.

This committee was initiated to help come up with better rules and regulations that will make the event palatable.

Kyadondo players celebrate a goal last season at Namboole Stadium during the third place play off match against Buddu

In the same vein, the Masaza Cup probe committee continues with their findings into the irregularities that have marred the tournament time immemorial, the declining performances and fan base of the leading counties as Gomba, Ssingo and Buddu, fans violence and all grey areas of this tourney played by the 18 Masaza teams.

The development comes at a time when several teams have named organizing committees and many have also confirmed their technical wings.

The Masaza Cup competition has been played since 2004 (with the exception of 2010).

Non Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and national team players are accommodated in this tournament.

Gomba Ssaza has won the most tournaments (4) in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Masaza Cup Competition Probe Committee:

Chairperson: Muwanga Sabiitti

Muwanga Sabiitti Secretary: Bernard Bainamani

Bernard Bainamani Members:Sp Rita Nampoza, Peterson Kayima Magoba, Fred Kiyingi Musisi

Rules and Regulations Review committee: