In the wake of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, golf caddies, artisans, amateurs as well as the professionals have been hit severely in Uganda and virtually all countries of the world.

Uganda extended the lockdown until 20th May 2020 as the situation is monitoring closely before the populous can associate freely.

No sooner had Kawowo Sports highlighted the plight of artisan golfers, amateurs, professionals and the caddies than a group of Chinese golfers who are members at the Uganda Golf Club came out with relief food donation.

The donation quantity of the food (maize flour) is 1000 kilograms which has been distributed equally among the 180 golf caddies accommodated at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

“We are humbled by the Chinese golfers who have donated food to all caddies at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala. This is a timely offer and we pray for the Almighty Lord to bless them abundantly. We are happy and excited” Robert Ssenteza disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

It is a rough patch of life for the golf caddies in the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown

Since 17th March 2020, the golf courses across the country have been locked with no action.

This has rendered the golfing cluster inactive with no training and hardly any competitions held since that time.

Golf is one of the many affected sports that was severely affected by the lockdown.

As of Friday, May 8, 2020, the Coronavirus cases in Uganda stand at 101 with 55 recoveries and luckily no deaths.

In the entire world, there are 3917999 cases recorded with 1344278 recoveries and 270,740 deaths.

A caddy with the boss at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

