Nigerian-born football tactician Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu Abacha, a CAF”C” licenced coach habours realistic dreams of coaching a Buganda Ssaza team.
Nwosu is one of the over 30 coaches who applied for the vacant Kabula Ssaza football team.
“I have a dream of coaching football in Uganda. It is the main reason I applied for the Kabula Ssaza football team head coach job. I know this could be a stepping stone for me to coach a club in the Uganda Premier League” Nwosu disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his Enugu base in West Africa.
Nwosu also holds an English FA coaching certificate, KNVB Netherlands certificate and Swedish Tiki Taka Certificate.
He has also previously coached Heegan in Somalia and Talanta, a Kenyan first division club.
In Nigeria, he handled Dream Stars Women Football Club and a zonal coordinator of Football Coaches Association of Africa Nation (FCAAN).
Recently, he was identified among the pool of the best 25 youth coaches from over 700 by Arsenal/World Remit in 2019.
Meanwhile, the technical department at Kabula has sieved all the applications of the successful applicants and will make a decision in the coming 24 hours.
The other prominent applicants for the job include four former Uganda Cranes internationals; Joseph Nestroy Kizito, Dan Obote, David Yiga and Joseph Harold Mutyaba.
Former Entebbe Young, Busiro and KKL coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto. Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka (formerly at Paidha Black Angels), Jessy Lukoki, Andrew Ssali, Frank Mulindwa, Swaibu Kamisi, Brian Mujuni, Noel Etyang, Paddy Kakande, Josh Tamale, Swaleh Kamya, Michael Kalyesubula, Imran Musisi, Patrick Mikam, Asuman Galiwango,Ken Rogers Tezigwa, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu, Denis Kiyimba Mulangira, John Ongodia, Ronald Wamala, Smart Wasswa, Muhammed Ssenfuma, Robert Kafeero, Ali Tabuley, George William Ssengasi and Fred Kasekeela.
Kabula is one of the counties yet to taste victory for this annual championship bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.
Kabula Ssaza organizing committee:
- Chairman: Isa Nyanzi
- 1st Deputy Chairman (Team Manager – In Charge of Administration): Nathan Talemwa Kasule.
- 2nd Deputy Chairman (In Charge of Technical Affairs): Badru Kafuma
- General Secretary: Rev. Nathan Mugisha
- Treasurer: Zulaik Birungi Nazziwa
- Assistant Treasurer: Mzee Vicent Kayemba
- Head of Media: Eric Mbabali
- Team Doctor: Richard Ssenyondo
- Security Coordinator: Richard Katende
- Transport officer: Robert Ssebagala Nassera
Members of the Executive Committee:
- Robert Muyingo
- Godfrey Bangirana
- Chief Paulo Male
- Yusuf Kezaala
- Ssalongo Bagazaayagala
Previous Masaza Cup winners:
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Ssingo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Ssingo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba