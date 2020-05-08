Nigerian-born football tactician Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu Abacha, a CAF”C” licenced coach habours realistic dreams of coaching a Buganda Ssaza team.

Nwosu is one of the over 30 coaches who applied for the vacant Kabula Ssaza football team.

“I have a dream of coaching football in Uganda. It is the main reason I applied for the Kabula Ssaza football team head coach job. I know this could be a stepping stone for me to coach a club in the Uganda Premier League” Nwosu disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his Enugu base in West Africa.

Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu Abacha on duty

Nwosu also holds an English FA coaching certificate, KNVB Netherlands certificate and Swedish Tiki Taka Certificate.

He has also previously coached Heegan in Somalia and Talanta, a Kenyan first division club.

In Nigeria, he handled Dream Stars Women Football Club and a zonal coordinator of Football Coaches Association of Africa Nation (FCAAN).

Recently, he was identified among the pool of the best 25 youth coaches from over 700 by Arsenal/World Remit in 2019.

Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu Abacha

Meanwhile, the technical department at Kabula has sieved all the applications of the successful applicants and will make a decision in the coming 24 hours.

The other prominent applicants for the job include four former Uganda Cranes internationals; Joseph Nestroy Kizito, Dan Obote, David Yiga and Joseph Harold Mutyaba.

Former Entebbe Young, Busiro and KKL coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto. Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka (formerly at Paidha Black Angels), Jessy Lukoki, Andrew Ssali, Frank Mulindwa, Swaibu Kamisi, Brian Mujuni, Noel Etyang, Paddy Kakande, Josh Tamale, Swaleh Kamya, Michael Kalyesubula, Imran Musisi, Patrick Mikam, Asuman Galiwango,Ken Rogers Tezigwa, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu, Denis Kiyimba Mulangira, John Ongodia, Ronald Wamala, Smart Wasswa, Muhammed Ssenfuma, Robert Kafeero, Ali Tabuley, George William Ssengasi and Fred Kasekeela.

Kabula is one of the counties yet to taste victory for this annual championship bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

Full List of applicants:

Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu Abacha

Jessy Lukoki

Richard Tamale

Joseph Nestroy Kizito

Andrew Ssali

Frank Mulindwa

Swaibu Kamisi

Brian Mujuni

Noel Etyang

Paddy Kakande

Josh Tamale

Swaleh Kamya

Michael Kalyesubula

Dan Obote

Imran Musisi

Patrick Mikam

Asuman Galiwango

Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka

Joseph Harold Mutyaba

Ken Rogers Tezigwa

Denis Kiyimba Mulangira

John Ongodia

David Yiga

Ronald Wamala

Smart Wasswa

Muhammed Ssenfuma

Robert Kafeero

Ali Tabuley

George William Ssengasi

Fred Kasekeela

Kabula Ssaza organizing committee:

Chairman : Isa Nyanzi

: Isa Nyanzi 1 st Deputy Chairman (Team Manager – In Charge of Administration): Nathan Talemwa Kasule.

Nathan Talemwa Kasule. 2 nd Deputy Chairman (In Charge of Technical Affairs): Badru Kafuma

Badru Kafuma General Secretary: Rev. Nathan Mugisha

Rev. Nathan Mugisha Treasurer: Zulaik Birungi Nazziwa

Zulaik Birungi Nazziwa Assistant Treasurer: Mzee Vicent Kayemba

Mzee Vicent Kayemba Head of Media: Eric Mbabali

Eric Mbabali Team Doctor : Richard Ssenyondo

: Richard Ssenyondo Security Coordinator : Richard Katende

: Richard Katende Transport officer: Robert Ssebagala Nassera

Members of the Executive Committee:

Robert Muyingo

Godfrey Bangirana

Chief Paulo Male

Yusuf Kezaala

Ssalongo Bagazaayagala

Previous Masaza Cup winners: