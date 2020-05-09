The seventh edition of the Mitina Arcades football tournament is ear marked to kick off in August 2020.



According to the organizer, Moses Lubega, before the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic kick-off of this championship, there shall be the completion of the 6th season.



“The finals of season 6 will soon be played at Lukuli play ground in Makindye, Kampala once the situation brought about by the Coronavirus normalize for public gatherings.” Lubega noted.

Boost House Arcade players, fans and officials march prior to a game in a previous tournament

Officials walk to inspect the teams prior to kick off

For the 2020 edition, 48 teams are expected to take part in this tournament.



So far, 16 teams have registered to include; Ham Shopping Grounds, Lions Fc (Kisenyi), Gaza Printers (Nasser Rd), Shamba Complex, King Joe (Arua Park), Avengers (Kikaaya), Light Soccer Academy, Nsalo, Mpungu Plaza, Ndejje Division, Zebra (Nasser Road), Boost Arcade, Soccer for Life Foundation, Masgid Noor, Elite Police and Dembe Arcade.



Mitina inter arcades football tournament action in 2016 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The donation of jerseys for the Mitina Football Tourney

Partners and sponsors:



There are a number of partners and sponsors of this championship that only accommodates none top flight players and FUFA Big League players.



These include; KCCA, Galaxy Fm, Friendship Taxi as well as International Paramedical and Nursing School in Maya.



Team inspection in the previous tournament

The Mitina Sports Association Limited are the main organizers of this championship.



This championship is played by workers in the various arcades as well as their associates as a way to refresh off the demanding work schedules and keep fit.



Also, a number of up-coming talents have been discovered through this tournament.



Players as Solomon Walusimbi, now at Maroons Football Club in the Uganda Premier skipped the lower stages of football but have managed to break through because of the Mitina Inter-Arcades football championship.





Mitina Footbball Arcades Tournament

Teams registered so far:

• Ham Shopping Grounds

• Lions (Kisenyi)

• Gaza Printers (Nasser Rd)

• Shamba Complex Fc

• King Joe (Arua park)

• Avengers (Kikaaya)

• Light Soccer Academy

• Nsalo

• Mpungu Plaza

• Ndejje Division

• Zebra (Nasser Road)

• Boost Arcade

• Soccer for Life Foundation

• Masgid Noor

• Elite Police

• Dembe Arcade