Despite the uncertainty about the kick-off of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the various Masaza teams in Buganda Kingdom continue preparing behind the scenes.

Whereas most teams have confirmed their management and technical teams, others have gone an extra mile to recruit players and beef up the squads from the previous seasons.

Buddu Ssaza football team has poached on new talents with crucial additions as Edward Satro, Miisi “Diego” Ssemugera, Gibril Badru Nsiimbe, Abdallah Ssentongo and last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) among others.

Badru Jibril Nsiimbe has returned to Buddu after spells at Ssingo and Bugerere

The provisional squad released to the media on Friday, 8th May 2020 however has a key name missing.

Star player Marida Kutesa has been neglected out of Steven Bogere’s provisional team.

Malida Kutesa

Despite being a fans’ darling, Kutesa has not been considered with rich options as Ssemugera and Nsiimbe, both from Ssingo Ssaza where they featured last year.

“Kutesa is not part of coach Bogere’s plans because there are options who can serve and offer the same services. Besides, there have been disagreements as regards the amount of money to be paid to him as sign on fees. But, this is not conclusive the fans are demanding for him” a highly placed source inside the Buddu Camp confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Some of the important additions are lanky midfielder Ssekiganda who was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from last season’s tournament.

Ronald Ssekiganda (left) recieves a plaque from Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Ssekiganda was the winning captain at Bulemeezi and he is best known for covering acres of spaces, command and usage of the ball.

Defender Satro joins Buddu from Ssingo, same as defender Ssentongo.

The key figures retained from Buddu’s last season team are goalkeeper Yawe, Ibrahim Owen Kasule, Titus “Tito” Ssematimba, Marvin Kavuma and towering center forward Frank “Dube” Ssebuufu.

Immensely Owen “Baba” Kasule

Should the health situation normalize (from the Coronavirus pandemic), the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament is anticipated to kick off in mid-June, unless otherwise.

Gomba Ssaza are the record champions with four titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion of the tournament bankrolled by telecommunications company, Airtel Uganda

Buddu Ssaza Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farooq “Casilas” Yawe, Naziru Kibuule

Defenders: Gideon Odong, Edward Satro, Warren Buule, Angello Kizza, Abdallah Ssentongo

Midfielders: Ronald Ssekiganda, Miisi “Diego” Ssemugera, Ibrahim Owen Kasule, Titus “Tito” Ssematimba, Alex Pogba Mawanda

Forwards: Marvin Kavuma, Farooq Ssenkayi, Frank “Dube” Ssebuufu, Gibril Badru Nsiimbe

Previous Masaza Cup winners: