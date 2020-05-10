Federation De Football Du Burundi, the ruling body that governs football in Burundi has confirmed the restart of football activities in the country in 10 days’ time.

According to a communiqué released by the president of the federation, Yussuf Mossi, football will return on 21st May 2020 for the Burundi main premier league, division two and the knock out competition.

“This is to inform you that the football competitions in Burundi will resume on 21st May 2020. These include the Burundi national league, the knock-out competition and the competition in the national league two event” Mossi wrote.

By the time of the forced stoppage on 13th April 2020, the Burundi main league (Primus) had three more rounds that remained to complete the season.

Football action in Burundi

Le Messager Ngozi leads the table standings with 54 points. Musongati is second placed with 50 points, a game less than the leaders.

Two Ugandans; midfielder Brian Allan Kizza and defender Steven Mugisha play at Le Messager Ngozi Football Club.

Steven “Nesta” Mugisha at his unveiling ceremony ceremony

The Burundi President’s Cup is at the semi-final stage with pre-tournament favourites Aigle Noir, Rukinzo, Inter Star and Musongati the clubs still in contention.

Meanwhile, the second division league has been divided into two groups (A and B) with eight teams apiece.

In group A, there are clubs as Les Jeunes Athletiques, Les Elephants – Bubanza, Messager Rumonge, Muzinga, New Oil, Telaviv, Top Junior and Volontaire Kanyosha.

The clubs in group B are; Buhumuza FC – Cankuzo, Delta Star Gatumba, Flambeau De L’est Ruyigi, Lumiere – Mwumba, Moso Sugar Company, Royal Muramvya, Garage and Unite Muyinga.

The second division will kick-off on 22nd May through to 26th June 2020 across the various fields in the country.

By Sunday, 10th May 2020, the Coronavirus cases in Burundi stand at 15 with 1 death recorded.

In the entire world, the Coronavirus cases are 4,116,546.

The death toll is at 280,608 whilst those who recovered are 1,446,326.