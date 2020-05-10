Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara is among the several professional footballers in self-isolation away from their countries of origin during this period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Odongkara is currently at his residence in Guinea’s capital city, Conakry months after this West African country declared a state of emergence because of the pandemic.

The former Mupero Tanda, Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and St George FC (in Ethiopia) goalkeeper has since disclosed to Kawowo Sports that he keeps in-house to avoid any risks of contracting this highly contagious disease.

“I have been indoors since the lockdown was communicated in Guinea. However, the work-outs are done in the compound of my home to keep fit and active” Odongkara notes.

The towering goalkeeper currently features at Guinea’s top performing club, Horoya Sports Club.

By the time of the league forced stoppage, Horoya was top of the other 13 clubs with 29 points from 13 games, with a four points margin off second placed Wakirya who had played a game more.

The Guinea Football Federation canceled the 2019/2020 football season with a decision that the top four clubs will represent the country at next season’s CAF club competitions.

The top two (Horoya and Wakirya) will play in the CAF Champions League as the remaining two Kaloum Star and Ashanti Star shall play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Odongkara has featured at two AFCON finals in 2017 (Gabon) and recently 2019 in Egypt.

Robert Odongkara during the 2017 AFCON finals Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Robert Odongkara at the AFCON finals in 2019 held in Egypt

He remains one of the oldest serving Uganda Cranes players in the current pool that also has captain and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

The others in the same cluster include Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Benson Ochaya, William Luwagga Kizito and Isaac Muleme, among others.

On how he spends his free time in Conkary during the lockdown period, Odongkara confesses getting addicted to personal drills of training and communicating with friends, teammates and relatives.

“I train a lot now that I have a lot of time by my side. I also communicate with friends, teammates, coaches and relatives a lot more than usual” the former goalkeeper at Entebbe Parents Secondary School who also juggled a volleyball spell adds.

Guinea Conakry has some of the highest numbers of recorded Coronavirus cases on the African continent.

As of Sunday, 10th May 2020, there have 2,042 cases with 11 deaths and a total of 698 patients recovered.

South Africa leads Africa’s most recorded cases (10,015), followed by Egypt (9400), Ghana (4263), Nigeria (4151) and Cameroon (2579).