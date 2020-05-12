As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, its effect on sporting activities continues to be felt.

Sporting events around the world have been suspended due to COVID-19 including local leagues in Uganda.

And on Monday, May 11 the basketball governing body in the country announced that two regional competitions that are to be hosted by Uganda had been put on hold as a result of the pandemic.

“The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations- FUBA would like to announce that the following Zone V activities have been postponed until advised by the FIBA Africa regional office;

Zone V preliminaries for U18 originally scheduled for 1st to 6th June in Kampala, Uganda Zone V preliminaries for Women Club Championship originally scheduled for October 2020 in Kampala, Uganda.

This position has been reached by the FIBA Africa Zone V board in line with the FIBA circular No’s 24 and 25 dated 23rd March and 31 March respectively.“

JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Lady Canons are the representatives in the Zone V Qualifiers for Women Club Championship.