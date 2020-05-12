The old school adage; “Better late than never” is reality in many life scenarios.

At a time the entire nation is engulfed in a lockdown because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, food has been one of the most desired essentials.

Whereas the Government, various companies and generous individuals came out of their shell to offer food to different families, several others sadly missed.

When Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) handed over a token to players in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and Women Elite League, the lower division players and football referees were left out of the box.

Each of the referees will receive 5 Kilograms of maize flour

It is upon this background that the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA), a subordinate of FUFA has also come up with a timely one tonne offer to the members across the eight regions of FUFA (Kampala, Buganda, Eastern, Kitara, Western, North East, Northern and West Nile).

Aware that the current health situation has tantamounted to a lockdown and affected our role of officiation around the game of football in the country, the UFRA Executive Committee took a decision to use the associations meager resources available to find One tone of maize flour (1000 Kgs of posho) to be shared by two hundred (200) UFRA members, where each shall receive 5Kgs. The beneficiaries shall be FIFA Referees, FUFA Referee badge holders and National Referee Assessors UFRA chairman Ronnie Kalema

Ronnie Kalema Credit: FUFA Media

The assigned personnel to oversee the distribution of the food were also confirmed.

Ali Sabilla (FIFA referees), Isa Masembe (Buganda), Fred Ndawula (Kampala), Samson Katono and Mungasa (Eastern), Samuel Turyomuriwe (Kitara), Joseph Ochom (North East), Leo Allani and Dennis Ojwe (North), Emery Kakooza and Gilbert Ngendo (Western) and William Oloya (West Nile).

Whilst most Referees have side jobs, there is a crop which entirely earns from the beautiful game as a full-time job.