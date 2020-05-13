Former Uganda Cranes roving right back Richard Malinga, CAF “C” licenced tactician has been confirmed as head coach at Mawokota Ssaza Football Team.

The development was confirmed by the chief head of this Ssaza (county) Kayima Gabriel Kabonge from his base at Butoolo.

Malinga was accorded a one year deal on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to oversee the management of Mawokota Ssaza in the up-coming Buganda Masaza Football Tournament.

Richard Malinga during his football days at KCCA FC

The former Entebbe Health and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) hardworking right back will be deputized by Yahiya Brazilian.

The goalkeeping coach is Ben Mugisha.

Other members of the technical team will be Robert Omonyi, Jamadah Mugassi, Tonny Katamba and Faizal Kizito.

Malinga is also among the coaches at KCCA Soccer Academy.

Meanwhile, Mawokota has confirmed a pool of over 50 players from which they will select the team that will be used for the 2020 season.

Team manager Suzan Nakawuki, an East African Legislator has also donated a bus to the team that will ease the transportation of the players and officials.

Kavuma Ssegirinya, the team chairperson has vowed to serve above self and ensure Mawokota returns to the podium after success in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

The Ssaza publicity secretary, Ben Ssozi has also confirmed that this season Mawokota will host their home games at the Child of Africa Primary School play ground in the tourist town of Kayabwe.

Mawokota is eagerly chasing Gomba’s record four titles.

When Uganda’s lockdown is eased down, the planned Masaza Cup tournament will kick off and the exact dates will be communicated by the local organizing committee headed by Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo.

Airtel Uganda bankrolls the Masaza Football Cup.

Past Winners