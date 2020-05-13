Football management is a ruthless profession. And like Giovanni Trappatoni once said, today’s football coaches are no different from fish – when they stay around for long they start to smell. The prerequisites for managing a football team in the modern era, require individuals to undergo and complete a formal education in the game that usually harks back to a respectable career as a professional player. This plot, however, has not played out in the case of Brian Ssenyondo, who despite a brief and mild playing career is now one of the budding coaches in his country.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita takes a look at the remarkable journey to the summit of the youthful tactician and his first season in the top tier league.

Beyond his youthful grin, Ssenyondo is a true student of the game. Defying doubters and proving himself day in day out. For a coach who idolises former Man United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson, a man who transformed the club into an empire starting with one small step that he took way back in 1986 and became the cornerstone of his epic reign, marking an epoch in the history of Manchester United, there is no doubt that Ssenyondo has set his coaching path straight.

Mbarara City head coach Brian Ssenyondo

Perhaps many got to know about him at Synergy FC especially during the 2016/17 FUFA Big League campaign when he nearly won promotion to the Uganda Premier League, only to be ended by Mbarara City FC in the playoffs. Despite not achieving the ultimate dream, Ssenyondo had somehow scored and this indeed was a turning point in his coaching career. At least, the football fraternity got to appreciate and know who had assembled a team of young and talented players.

Solomom Okwalinga, Nicholas Kasozi, Muhammad Yiga, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Pius Kaggwa, Mahad Kayondo, Sydney Ssenyonga and Sylvester Ssemakula are some of the players that were nurtured by Ssenyondo at Synergy FC.

Nicholas Kasozi in action during a FUFA Drum game. He is one of the products of Synergy FC

Simon Sserunkuma vies for the ball with Proline’s Mustafa Mujjuzi

From here, he gained an appreciation in how to bring through youth talent, and how they can shape the fabric of a club and create foundations on which success can be built.

At the start of this season, the youthful tactician made a big leap in his career, taking on the coaching job at Mbarara City in the top flight league. Despite a mild start that included interference from the club administration, forcing him to step down, when he returned after the sacking of Paul Nkata, Ssenyondo has done a tremendous job in his first season.

He concedes that it’s quite tough managing a team in the league because it is a different task that comes with several challenges

Brian Ssenyondo during his days at Synergy FC. He guided the team to the semifinals of the Uganda Cup two year ago.

“I believe first of all football in the top tier league isn’t different from the rest of the other divisions. But what makes the Premier League different are the expectations, right from the club owners down to the fans.” He said before adding,

“It comes with the daily pressure for results and the impatience of the club owners. Once you fail to get good results in two or three games, the next thing is sacking you. But It’s a learning curve for me and I believe my first season has come with lessons. I always want to improve every day hence I have to make research on how to achieve that.”

At Synergy FC, Ssenyondo seemed to be in a comfort zone. Even when the club was relegated from the FUFA Big League to the Buganda regional league, he still kept his job. This however is different in the Uganda Premier League where results and performance matter.

“I think; it’s not being in a comfort zone at Synergy FC. What happened is they allowed me to build the foundations and apply my philosophy and style of work as a coach. Even when results were not coming, they always supported me because we had a long term goal to achieve and eventually we hit that. So, it was more of time and trust in me and the process that’s why the task was a bit easy. We wanted to nurture good players and I can comfortably say we attained this. Look around the teams in the league, there are many players that got have their roots at Synergy FC.”

Asked about why he was in no rush to get a team in the Uganda Premier League given the success he had attained at Synergy FC, Ssenyondo indicated he thought he was not ready at the time.

“In fact, I would have joined the league long time ago because I always had offers from some top tier clubs who followed and appreciated my work at Synergy. But personally, I never thought I was ready for the next step at the time. But when I felt that it was the right time, that is when I decided to join Mbarara City FC.“

“I had several offers but I thought coming here would give me the best opportunity to express myself the way I wanted. They have a relatively young squad that can be improved. It is a squad of players eager to learn and getting better so that helps me to preach what I want.”

With 5 games to the end of the 2019/20 season, Mbarara City FC is 7th on the league table with 36 points. It would not be an overstatement to say Ssenyondo has made a good start to his life as a coach in the top tier league.

Definitely, this is just the start for a coach in his early 30s who harbors dreams of joining the national team set up and given his organic growth from being just a coach-player back in 2010 to a tactician who understands the game and has principles on how to execute his duties.

“My target is to present myself as a unique and outstanding person. I want to coach one of the best teams in the land and penetrating into the national team set up for instance the under-age groups Then in the future the Senior national team. I also want to inspire and impact the life of young footballers.”

Ssenyondo started his football career at White Eagles Academy as a player. He then then joined Ball-Line Soccer Academy where he became a coach-player in 2010. It’s from here that he moved to form Synergy FC, first beginning with an academy before it later transformed into a club.

He has been a coach at several secondary schools especially in greater Masaka. These include Kakooma SS in Rakai district, Nakyenyi SS in Lwengo district, St. Charles Kasasa Lwanga, Masaka SS, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya and recently St. John’s High School in Mukono. He also coached Uganda Martyrs University in the University Football League.