Busujju Ssaza Football team management has confirmed the coaches who will oversee technical affairs in the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

CAF C licensed tactician Frank Mulindwa, 29, is the head coach and he will be deputized by Hussein Kato.

This coaching duo was picked from the pool of potential candidates who had offered to serve the job as Busujju seeks for their first ever championship of the annual tournament which returned into force way back in 2004.

The development comes at a time when most of the 18 Masaza teams have already confirmed their management teams and technical committee members.

The kick-off of this year’s championship had been anticipated for June 2020 but will most likely be pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has ravaged the country.

Airtel Uganda proudly bankrolls the Masaza football tournament.

About Busujju’s coaches:

Head Coach:

Full Names: Frank Mulindwa

Frank Mulindwa Date of Birth: 7 th February 1991

7 February 1991 Education: Kibuye primary School (P1-P3),Buganda Road primary school (P.4- P.5), Buloba Church of Uganda Boarding (P.6-P.7), St. Henry’s College Kitovu (S.1- S.2), Lubiri Secondary School (S.3-S4), Ssaku Secondary School (S.5 -S.6)

Kibuye primary School (P1-P3),Buganda Road primary school (P.4- P.5), Buloba Church of Uganda Boarding (P.6-P.7), St. Henry’s College Kitovu (S.1- S.2), Lubiri Secondary School (S.3-S4), Ssaku Secondary School (S.5 -S.6) Coaching qualifications: CAF C Licence Holder, FUFA courses, FIFA courses, Football Development Courses, Refereeing among others

CAF C Licence Holder, FUFA courses, FIFA courses, Football Development Courses, Refereeing among others Teams played for : African Tigers – Makindye, Namasuba Juventus

: African Tigers – Makindye, Namasuba Juventus Coaching Career: King Solomon Junior School – Bulenga, Bright Future SS – Bulenga, Bulenga Parents, Kikaya College, Pride SS – Mpigi, Numasa, Bujjuko High School, Good News Sports Academy, Ajax Queens, Munta Royal College – Bombo, Royal Giants High School – Mityana, Bright Stars Junior Team

1st Assistant Coach and Trainer: