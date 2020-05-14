Express Football Club players and officials have received food relief from their main sponsors, Betway Uganda.

The donated food included Maize flour, Rice and beans, in quantities of 300 kilograms each.

This food relief will be shared amongst 30 players with each taking home 10 kilograms apiece of maize flour, rice and beans.

A couple of club officials were also facilitated to help them push up with life in this continued lockdown.

Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamzah Jjunju expressed his gratitude for the food offered at such a time when the entire country is engulfed in a lockdown created by the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hamza Jjunju Credit: D.Nsubuga

We are proud and thank Betway Uganda for the gesture of availing our club staff with food relief for use during this Lock down, this goes a long way to keep our player motivated, concentrate and focus on their training schedule availed by our technical team as they stay home so as to be safe. Hamzah Jjunju, Express FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Some of the Express FC players receiving their donated food

As Betway Uganda we pride ourselves in supporting the development of sports. When we made the partnership with Express FC being the biggest football club in Uganda; we automatically grew our family. It is an honor to support our players during these uncertain times and we will continue to do so till we overcome this pandemic. Stay home stay safe and stay fit. Zakia Maseruka, Betway Uganda Assets Manager

Recently, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) also offered food relief to all players in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and the Women Elite League.

The restart of the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League remains uncertain due to this continued lockdown.

By the time the league broke off, Express was stationed 9th on the 16 team log with 31 points off 25 games.

Other individual UPL clubs as BUL, Busoga United and lately Sports Club Villa have also managed to solicit for their own players food.

Football is among the sports events that is currently under a ban alongside other crowd pulling activities as public markets, public transport, malls and large shopping arcades, weddings, burials and the like.