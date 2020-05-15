Challenges facing Ugandan sports are well scripted. From lack of facilities, poor administration to finances, you can go on and on. Rugby is no exception, more so women’s rugby.

The women’s only league returned last year after nearly three years of inactivity and the challenges of women’s rugby were apparent especially the kits.

Going forward, however, one of the women’s sides in the league – Black Pearls – will don a new jersey thanks to Stingz and Giordano.

The Black Pearls unveiled the new full comprehensive custom-made apparel today through their social media handles.

Stingz is a UK-based sportswear brand that designs professional sportswear apparel for all major sports for both on and off the field use while Giordano is a Hong Kong-based retailer of apparel and accessories.

Hellen Koyokoyo Buteme, the coach of Black Pearls, is excited by the new kit and is grateful to Giodarno

“Black Pearls Rugby Club would like to thank Giordano for their generous kit sponsorship of our team.

“This means a lot to the team and will send a buzz through the entire team plus everyone connected with our club. It will also motivate us to play sizzling rugby to match this amazing jersey. We will definitely don our new kit with pride – we know that we will stand out.

“As much as we and all the women’s rugby teams in Uganda appreciate all the playing kit that we get in whatever form, it will be nice to run out in kit specifically branded for us and in our sizes. We hope that other women’s clubs can be inspired to seek out the same for their teams and that this will be the beginning of seeing women’s rugby clubs in Uganda wearing well-fitting, properly numbered and matching kit that bears their club name and logos.

“Hopefully Giordano’s kit sponsorship will catalyse more companies, especially Ugandan companies, to step up and sponsor not just kit for Ugandan women’s rugby teams but also invest in women’s rugby in Uganda in whatever way that they can so that it grows beyond what it is now. At the end of the day, it is about promoting and facilitating women’s rugby and helping it grow to its full potential.

“Black Pearls are happy to be part of the Giordano family, where there are no strangers,” Buteme said.