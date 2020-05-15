As Uganda continues to be grappled in a lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, football players have been severely affected.

It has been a timely boost for the Acholi Province Football team players who lifted the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament trophy at the new Akii Bua stadium in Lira late last year.

Each of these players received food (10Kg maize flour and a tray of eggs) as well as cash worth Shs 100,000.

Acholi Province Team in 2019

Tito Okello, one of the key players for Acholi Province in their successful season when they beat Bukedi in the well contested final at the new Akii Bua stadium in Lira praised his bosses for the job well done.

“I am grateful for the food and money given to us by the management of Acholi Province. This is a true sporting heart. On behalf of the players, I would love to pass a token of appreciation” Okello, a forward at Vipers Sports Club disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Tito Okello celebrates a goal last season against Buganda at the Pece Stadium in Gulu

Okello was also the tournament top scorer with 8 goals to his name tag in a championship that attracts as many as 16 provinces in the entire country.

Acholi Province beat Bukedi 5-3 in post match penalties of the epic finale after normal time had ended goal-less in Lira.

Kawowo Sports has however established that management of Acholi Province is yet to extend this offer to the members of the technical staff.

With the current Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has called for a lockdown as a mitigation tool to tame the situation, this year’s FUFA Drum championship is in suspense.

Should the situation get in control, FUFA will accordingly make announcements as regards the present development on the subject matter.

Colourful and passionate fans during the FUFA Drum tournament Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The FUFA Drum Championship is run along the theme; “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Buganda Province won the inaugural edition in 2018.

The FUFA Drum Tournament is known for luring as many crowds across the divide.

Acholi Province Winning Team:

Goalkeepers: Derrick Ochan, Emmanuel Rubangakene

Outfield Players: Denis Okot Oola , Silvester Okello, Walter Ochora, Ronald Owing Ogenga, Felix Okot, Moses Okot, Alfred Onek, Fred Agandu, Richardson Asaba, Hudu Mulikyi, Norman Ojik, Isaac Otto, Tito Okello, Stephen Junior Akena, Francis Francis Onekalit, Andrew Kidega, Derrick Ocen, James Otim

Team Officials: