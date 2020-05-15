It is a chilly Wednesday evening and the effects of dusk are evidently showing up to warmly usher in the night at Bweyogerere off the outskirts of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala,

With a family of five; three children, a wife and the main head of the homestead, football coach Juma Ssekiziyivu is among the Ugandans preserving through the current lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

As Ssekiziyivu is getting ready to break the fast in the Holy Month of Ramadhan, his cell phone vibrates with a rather unfamiliar message tone.

The message is alerting receipt of money from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) meant for the service provided as he was head coach of the Nyamityobora Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League (FJL).

Beaming with excitement, Ssekiziyivu notifies the wife before calling Bashir Mutyaba, the FUFA Youth football manager for further confirmation.

Ssekiziyivu is among the coaches handling the different clubs in the FUFA Juniors League (FJL) who have been cleared of their outstanding arrears for the services provided during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

“I am very, very excited for this money from FUFA. I worked and have been patient because I believed in Allah that one day this money will be paid. It comes at a time when we are in a lockdown because of the Coronavirus disease. It will possibly be useful to myself and the family” Ssekiziyivu, a CAF C licensed tactician disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Like Ssekiziyivu, a number of other coaches from the other clubs were delighted by the timely money from FUFA.

Mbarara City Junior Team’s duo of Salim Twaha Bladen and Faisal Ssempijja were equally elated.

I am delighted we have received this money at the time of need. I am thankful to FUFA for this parental act and remembering us at this crucial time of the COVID-19 lockdown Salim Twaha Bladen

have been lost in the lockdown. I had spent the little I had from what my club gave me before the lock down. Thank you FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo. I am not only going to be saved in this lockdown, but also going to invest this money for some more profit from it. This is my best moment in this 2020 Faisal Ssempijja

For starters, each of the coaches in the FJL is entitled to an amount of $100 (Shs. 379,000) per month.

The clubs will also get their transport refund before end of this week.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Marsha Hussein added that the federation is keen to clear all the outstanding arrears to zero balance.

“Our target as communicated last week is to clear all arrears to zero. We shall take care of the internal football family which includes clubs, officials, players, technical staff, various national teams. This clearance will cover three areas of salaries, allowances and bonuses of the mentioned groups” Ahmed noted.

It should be noted that the FUFA Juniors League was started in 2015, first as a pilot project.

In the subsequent seasons, it was made mandatory for all the top flight Uganda Premier League clubs.

Since that time FUFA has had the obligation of facilitating these Junior teams’ transport, equipment (jerseys and balls) as well as monthly payment of respective coaches’ salaries.

With unforeseen challenges, the federation has not been in position to provide the aforementioned necessities on time.

Perhaps, the teams gallantly managed to soldier on under every condition in a bid to make ends meet and complete seasons.

The recent payment of the coaches’ arrears is a bold step forward to attaining full professionalism of the game at the moment that FUFA has proposed addition of the reserve league.

Julius Poloto (right) and Allan Okello graduated from the junior team

Since 2015, a number of players have since graduated to the respective senior teams, being used at the U-17, U-20 and national team (Uganda Cranes).

Players as Allan Okello, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Alex Akankwasa, Hamis Tibita, Sadat Ssekagya, Sadat Anaku, Faizo Ssekyanzi, Moses Bakabulindi, Ivan Asaba, Simon Oketch and many others are vivid products of this league.

Simon Oketch was Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019 FUFA Juniors League

Past winners of the FUFA Juniors League:

2015: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 2015/2016: Vipers SC

Vipers SC 2016/2017: Soana (Tooro United)

Soana (Tooro United) 2017/2018: Vipers SC

Vipers SC 2018/2019: BUL

Top Scorers:

2015/2016 : Hamis Tibita (BUL) – 9 goals

: Hamis Tibita (BUL) – 9 goals 2016/2017: Sadat Anaku (KCCA) – 27 goals

Sadat Anaku (KCCA) – 27 goals 2017/2018: Sadat Anaku (KCCA) – 26 goals

Sadat Anaku (KCCA) – 26 goals 2018/2019: Sadat Anaku (KCCA) – 31 goals

Most Valuable Players (MVPs):

2015: Faizo Sekyanzi (St. Mary’s Heritage Nabweru)

Faizo Sekyanzi (St. Mary’s Heritage Nabweru) 2015/2016: Allan Okello (KCCA)

Allan Okello (KCCA) 2016/2017: Ivan Asaba (KCCA)

Ivan Asaba (KCCA) 2017/2018: Moses Bakkabulindi (Vipers)

Moses Bakkabulindi (Vipers) 2018/2019: Simon Oketch (BUL)