Management of Bugerere Ssaza Football Team has confirmed their technical committee among other officials.

The development was confirmed to the media at Centenary Park in the heart of Kampala City on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Henry Kabugo is the head coach of the team and will be assisted by Andrew Ssali.

Joseph Mayor Babigumira is the goalkeeping coach.

L-R: Andrew Ssali, Henry Kabugo and Joseph Mayor Babigumira during the unveiling ceremony

Kabugo is also the head coach of Bweyogerere Football Club who previously worked at East High and St Andrews’ Kasaala in Luweero.

Ssali is a former Uganda Premier League winner with Bunamawaya (now Vipers) and currently is employed at Edgars Youth Academy.

Both Bweyogerere and Edgars ply their trade in the Kampala Region Football League.

The Bugerere team manager Andrew Ssekitto has belief in this working team that he reasons will deliver them to the promised land.

“I have the confidence in this team appointed for the technical committee that will take charge of Bugerere Ssaza football team. I urge all the Bugerere to give this team all the necessary support as well as to the entire management team” Ssekitto noted.

Other members:

The Bugerere Ssaza patron is Amos Lugolobi as Aaron Bukenya is the chairperson.

Fred Kalangwa is the vice chairman in charge of administration.

Joseph Bwogi will serve as vice chairman technical.

The secretary is Harriet Nakiwedde. Ssekitto is the team manager. Abdul Nasser Ssemwanga (technical), Assistant technical (Godfrey Bisaso), Treasurer (Ben Kabiswa), Team doctor (Umar Kalule), Francis Magada (Assistant team doctor), Rajab Kakuba (publicity), Meddy Ssemakaato (assistant publicity).

Livingston Ssempira is the main mobilizer and will be assisted by Salongo Kirumira and Bukenya Sabiiti.

Bumali Kamoga is the security officer with two committee members Mustafa Mutebi and Shariff Luyiga.

The welfare team has Robert Wabwire as team leader and four members (Dauda, Dirisa Ttalutambudde, Charles Katikomu and Councillor Ssemujju Nzi)

The transport team leader is Besweeri Namagabi with three members (Faizo Bitta, Bosco Nataliya and Kawuna).

Bugerere has never won the championship.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion after they beat Busiro 1-0 (in extra time following a goal-less 90 minutes action) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Gomba are the record winners with 4 titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Bugerere Ssaza Technical Team: