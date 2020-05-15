Kyadondo Ssaza Football team has acquired the services of former Uganda Kobs (U-23), Kampala-UTODA, Kinyara and Police FC defender George William Lutalo Bbosa.

Lutalo is also the current assistant coach at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC where he is the immediate first helper to head coach Sam Baweyana Ssimbwa.

Lutalo Bbosa signs his employment contract

He has previously coached Soana and Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos before moving to URA as assistant coach.

Last season, Paul Kiwanuka served in the same position at Kyadondo, finishing in third place after coming from behind to beat Buddu 2-1 in the third place play-off match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Lutalo (second from left) displays the employment contract

Other Masaza team head coaches:

By Friday, 15th May 2020, all the Masaza teams had confirmed their respective head coaches with the latest being Bugerere who confirmed who confirmed the duo of Henry Kabugo and Andrew Ssali as the head and assistant coaches respectively.

Five time record winners Gomba confirmed Ibrahim Kirya with Denis “Deman Denol” Kizito as his first assistant coach.

Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Steven Bogere is at Buddu as head coach, assisted by Ronald Lukungu.

Richard Malinga, another former Uganda Cranes player will handle Mawokota.

George William Lutalo Bbosa (second from left)

Kyaggwe has Hussein Mbalangu, assisted by Saka Mpiima.

Defending champions, Bulemeezi maintained the winning champion Simon Peter Mugerwa with Yusuf Kinene as the assistant as well.

Emuron Recoba is at Butambala, just like last year with Moses “Muko” Kayemba as the first assistant.

Sadiq Ssempigi is the head coach at Kooki, assisted by Godfrey Wasswa.

Simon “Dunga” Ddungu was appointed head coach at Mawogola.

Edward Golola and Ronald Wasswa are at Ssingo as head coach and assistant respectively.

Bululi has Noah Mugerwa, Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka at Busiro, Ifan Ikoba (Buvuma), Paddy Kakande (Kabula), Robert Kafeero (Buvuma) as well as Hamid Kibirango at islanders Ssese.

Gomba holds the record for most titles, four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Telecommunication company, Airtel Uganda sponsors this annual championship which bars national team players as well as those in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

Masaza Cup Past Winners