The Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat seeks for financial aid from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as the biting hand of the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grapple the world, Uganda inclusive.

The money is meant for all the players and staff of the 16 clubs (Shs 60,000,000) as well as the UPL secretariat (Shs 68,645,390) for office rent, communications, net staff salaries, car expenses, general office expenses (pantry, cleaners and stationary) as well as governance costs.

In a letter addressed to the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, signed by the UPL board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo and CEO Bernard B. Bainamani, the intention is help clubs overcome the challenges in meeting their operational requirements.

“UPL clubs rely on funding from various sources that include Government agencies, Corporate sponsors, gate collections and shareholder contributions. All these sources have been affected by the shutdown and yet clubs must continue to expend without corresponding income streams” the letter reads in part.

UPL partnership with MTN in February 2020

Therefore, as clubs look forward the successful completion of the league for the 2019-2020 season among other activities, help is needed from the mother body, FUFA.

“Without a clear end in sight of this pandemic and when the industry will be allowed to fully operate again, we believe, the industry needs to find a way to face the long layoff and its effects squarely” the letter adds.

Busoga United defender Douglas Muganga defends against Police. All players are affected by the lockdown

The budgetary appeal is for three months from May, June and June 2020 which will help the clubs prepare and present teams for the final 5 games of the season with other contractual obligations.

“The clubs will be able to find alternative funding sources beyond the 3 months assistance to allow business to normalize” the letter concludes.

Bernard Bainamani, the CEO of the Uganda Premier League secretariat Credit: Joel Muyita

Although FUFA donated food to UPL, Big League and Women Elite league players, they are yet to come up with any official reaction to this letter from UPL.

The restart of the 2019/2020 season for the remaining five matches had been ear marked for 5th May 2020 but could be possible because of the on-going lockdown.

Vipers lead the standings with 54 points, four better of second placed KCCA.

Breakdown:

Clubs:

Average Salary per staff per month: 500,000

500,000 No of players and other staff: 40

40 Number of months : 3

: 3 Total salary support per club: 60,000,000

UPL Secretariat:

Office Rent (April – July 2020): 4,795,200

4,795,200 Communications (Including internet – April to July 2020): 4,348,300

4,348,300 Net salaries (May-July 2020): 34,150,890

34,150,890 Office Car expenses (Fuel inclusive – June to July 2020): 1,860,000

1,860,000 General Office Expenses (Pantry, Cleaner, Stationary, etc ): 2,500,000

): 2,500,000 Governance Costs: 10,500,000

10,500,000 Total: 68,654,390