Since the lockdown was communicated in Uganda on 17th March 2020 because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a number of activities to include sports were put on standstill.

The game of football is one of the several sporting disciplines that was put on a hold, thus rendering hundreds of footballers jobless.

In Entebbe Municipality and the surrounding areas, over 150 footballers have been severely affected.

These players who are playing in the divisions below the third tier (Buganda Regional League) are from the areas of Kigungu, Kiwafu, Bugonga, Nakiwogo, Lugonjo, Katabi, Busambaga, Manyago, Tanda, Kabale, Abaita Ababiri, Lyamutundwe, Nkumba, Mpala and Kitala.

They are thus crying for help at a time of the continued lockdown because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Wilberforce Wanyama, a team leader at Beverly Football Club, asserts that these young sportmen are humbly pleading with people of generous souls to assist them with food aid and any material support.

Wilberforce Wanyama, a team leader at Beverly FC and Best Western Hotel

“We have been severely affected by the lockdown. Football used to help us get the daily food. Since it was stopped on 17th March 2020, it has been survival for the fittest” Wanyama appeals.

Wanyama’s plea is further cemented by Nicholas Ssenyonjo, a footballer based in Abaita Ababiri.

“By playing football, we would get some small allowances that would help our families. These are no more of late. We therefore humbly ask for any assistance possible” Ssenyonjo adds.

Nicholas Ssenyonjo, the team captain at Beverly FC

Some of the lower division football teams affected include Entebbe FC, Red Rooster, Beverly, Katabi, Kitinda, Tanda, Kigungu, Best Western Hotel and Kataka in Nkumba, among others.

Whereas Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) extended assistance of food relief to the top tier (Uganda Premier League), second tier (FUFA Big League) and the Women Elite League, the lower football fraternity was left wanting and thus the continued appeal.

Uganda’s current coronavirus toll is stands at 227 as by Sunday, May 17, 2020 with 63 recoveries and luckily no deaths registered.

In the entire world, are 4769643 cases with 1843154 recoveries and 314,512 recoveries so far.

